A surprise guest participating in Ahsoka Tano's future – May 4 – Up News Info

Warning: The following recap contains spoilers for tonight's series finale of Disney + & # 39; s Star Wars, the Clone Wars, "Victory and death"

Visual amazement and spectacle, more than the largest expansion of Star Wars mythology, was very much the star of the end of tonight's series Star Wars, the Clone Wars, However, Dave Filoni, the show's multiple script, certainly left us looking for more regarding the new adventures of former Anakin Skywalker apprentice Padawan Ahsoka Tano.

And technically, no, Anakin did not make a last appearance tonight to speak to Ahsoka, nor was she transported to Mustafar events from Revenge of the Sith. However, Anakin's dark alter ego, Darth Vader, appeared during the last moments of "Victory and Death". The empire's reign is in full effect.

Related story Meghan Markle's lawyers promise Battle Royale with UK tabloid "to move forward" despite court loss

During the final season, some fans wondered if Clone Wars it would end just like Revenge of the Sith was beginning. But Filoni answered those questions long before tonight, taking us all the way Episode III the past deaths of Count Dooku and General Grievous (spoken of), to Supreme Chancellor Palpatine giving Order 66, to purge the Jedi.

If something, Clone Wars leaves us going to the Filoni-Simon Kinberg-Carrie Beck animated series created in 2014 Star Wars Rebels. That animated series takes place 14 years after the fall of the Republic in Revenge of the Sith and five years before A new hope It begins Many continue to wonder if Disney + will bring that series back for season 5.

Tonight's final shots see Ahsoka in front of her moon-crashed freighter. She is wearing her black cloak, and drops her lightsaber to the ground, a sign that she has truly ended this Jedi nonsense even though she has already left the order. Reduce the time in the future where we will see a group of snow soldiers and stormtroopers touring the area with Dark Vader. There is snow around the crashed freighter, and he finds the lightsaber of his ancient Padawan. If you followed, Rebels what happens next Clones and before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: a new hope, you know that Ahsoka is the architect of the Fulcrum spies in that animated series, and finally meets her again and fights him during the holocron search in the Sith Temple of Malchor in the Rebels end of season 2 "The Twilight of the Apprentice". In that episode, Vader tells him that Anakin Skywalker was weak and that he destroyed him. Ahsoka then tells her that she is going to avenge Anakin's death. She cuts off part of her helmet and sees her former teacher for a moment. She is left dead in that cliffhanger, but she finally survives when we see her again in Rebels Season 4, Ep. 13 "A world between worlds".

Those last three minutes of Ahsoka, looking at Clone's hooves in spikes (a clear tribute to the shot in Mandalorian of helmets of stormtroopers on pikes), as well as Vader's scene, were generally the aorta at the end of tonight.

Earlier in the episode, when Rex and Ahsoka battle the clones that have turned on them, the unleashed Darth Maul destroys the freighter hyperdrive, damages the ship, and launches it toward the moon, the ship caught in its gravitational pull. When faced with the dilemma of killing the clones that Palpatine programmed against them, Ahsoka doesn't have that bone in her body – she respects them too much. Facing them, Rex acts as if he is taking Ahsoka hostage before they release the platform lifts under most of the soldiers' feet. Later, when Maul attempts to escape on his ship, Ahsoka's force pushes him back, but he eventually relaxes, taking pity on the Sith Lord, who was also a target of Order 66 (because the Clones cannot distinguish Jedis and Siths). We'll see Maul again (without the Darth title) in, yeah, The rebels two part finale of season 2 "Twilight of the Apprentice". The big film images, in particular Ahsoka skydiving through the rubble of the freighter to catch the Y-Wing Rex he is piloting, are tonight's biggest star.

For Filoni, the journey of animation. Clone Wars, In which he served as an animator, producer, scribe, and supervising director, he has been a 15-year-old who produced the first animated film of 2008, then released by Warner Bros. who served as a pilot for the seven-season animated series. The first five seasons aired on Cartoon Network, Season 6 on Netflix with the last season here on Disney +. The totality Clone Wars The series began with George Lucas, prior to Disney's $ 4.05 billion acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012.

When will we see Ahsoka Tano later? Probably in the form of meat later this fall in season 2 of The Mandalorian, in which Rosario Dawson will play here. Filoni serves as EP and episodic director for the series, however note that Ahsoka will be significantly older in Mandalorian what in Rebels and Clone Wars how the Disney + rewards program takes place after 1983 The return of the Jedi. After Up News Info confirmed the Slash Film news about Dawson playing Ahsoka, we heard separately that he is not a regular role in the series, but an appearance at this point, so it remains to be seen how his character expands further. as you go on Star Wars universe.