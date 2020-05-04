A Boston couple married in the ICU in Mass. General. Two days later, the boyfriend passed away.

The bride carried a bouquet of white and pink flowers.

While Judy Kopko was in a hallway on the 12th floor of Massachusetts General Hospital, a hospital employee in the intensive care unit helped put a bridal tiara on her head and adjusted her 72-year-old facial mask.

Soon after, the girlfriend in the hospital gown and gloves was taken to the room where Alphonso Rackard, his 50-year-old partner, was waiting in an ICU bed. Friends and family watched via live video as the bride walked over to her boyfriend, leaning down to speak softly to him.

The South End couple held hands when a hospital chaplain performed the wedding ceremony on Thursday, April 23. When asked if they wanted to say something to each other before exchanging vows and rings, their responses were the same: i love you

Cheers erupted as the masked, gloved chaplain addressed the family, who were watching from near and far.

“I have the great honor of announcing for the first time as husband and wife: Al Rackard and Judy Kopko-Rackard. You can hug him!

Two days later, Al died in hospital, holding his girlfriend's hand. He was 70 years old.

Janina Rackard, Al's niece, told Boston.com that the wedding was "beautiful and bittersweet." She and her family are grateful for the hospital staff who helped make this happen.

Her 70-year-old uncle had pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease that had progressed over the years, he said. But it didn't really start fighting until the last month, around the same time that the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the state. She took him to the hospital in late March when she started having trouble breathing. He stayed for a few weeks before being released to rehab, to relearn how to walk after being in bed for so long.

Not long after arriving at the rehab center, the family received a call that someone from their medical team had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Because he was at high risk due to his lung disease, he was transferred back to Mass. General, where he was isolated for two weeks and tested for the virus.

He tested negative. Eventually, he was released back to rehab and then home.

But about two weeks ago, she again started having trouble breathing. His family took him back to Mass. General, where doctors told him that he had developed blood clots in his lungs.

Rackard said plans for the wedding were quickly put in place when hospital staff asked Al, who was in the intensive care unit, if there was anything they could do to help him.

He said he wanted to marry his 50-year-old girlfriend, Judy.

A ceremony was scheduled for Friday, but hospital staff soon contacted the family with an update that Al was not alright – the wedding should take place the next day.

"They knew. They felt they had to do it quickly," Rackard said. "But we still had our hope, that by the grace of God, things would change. But we knew we wanted to give him as much fighting opportunity as we could. But we knew it.

He rushed to take Judy to Boston City Hall to obtain the marriage license, and with the help of hospital staff, the ceremony was performed in a matter of hours.

"It was emotional," Rackard said of the wedding, which he saw through the live broadcast. “I was happy, and I know he was happy because that was one of the main things he wanted to do, to be able to marry her. Knowing that he had a chance to do it was beautiful. "

The couple has been around in his life for as long as he can remember, Rackard said. For years, they have lived within a few doors of her in the South End.

"They met before I was born, I have known nothing but that," he said. "She has always been,quot; Aunt Judy "to me."

His family is very close and celebrates all the parties together. Al always made the Thanksgiving turkey and a much-loved family dish: the cheesecake with sweet potato. Rackard recalled that he was in so much demand that he started having to make two cheesecakes each Thanksgiving. He was a joker with a sense of humor, he said, and never shared the recipe with anyone.

"My life was seeing him, spending every day, or coming to the house," Rackard said. "We'd say, 'We need something fixed,' and he would come fix it. I just don't know a day without having my uncle Al.

He was a hard worker and an amazing person, said his niece, and recently worked seven days a week at a security company.

"He loved his job, he loved interacting with people," he said. "But most of all, I can tell you that I loved Judy."

Rackard said she is grateful that she and her aunt had the opportunity to visit him before he passed away, at a time when many families are unable to see their loved ones due to the coronavirus.

There will be no display, just a grave-side burial with no more than 10 people on May 6, Rackard said.

"Although he did not have the virus, we are still being disrupted by what the virus is doing to us and these families," he said. "It is incredible. It is very worrying. I feel bad for these families, I feel bad for mine. I feel bad for Judy, she will not be able to see him and say goodbye. She said goodbye in the hospital, but still, many people, that's his way of moving forward. "

Rackard said he hopes families find comfort in the moments of joy and kindness that are emerging in the midst of the pandemic, such as hospital staff helping a couple get married.

"I just hope and pray that families find comfort knowing that this will also happen," he said. "Although we are in the now, and it may be our new normal, we learn from it. We learn to love our loved ones even more, or to see ourselves a little more, to appreciate ourselves a little more. Because tomorrow is definitely never promised."

Before her uncle's death, Janina shared a video on Facebook of her aunt and uncle cutting their wedding cake. In it, Judy takes a bite out of her husband after he takes off his oxygen mask.

"True love," wrote her niece.