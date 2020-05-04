A 17-year-old boy died in a motorcycle accident in American Canyon – Up News Info San Francisco

AMERICAN CANYON (Up News Info SF) – A teenager was killed after colliding his motorcycle with a vehicle in American Canyon on Sunday night, according to police.

The collision was first reported at approximately 9:22 p.m. at the intersection of Flosden Road and Daniel Drive, Sgt. Chris Pacheco said. The motorcyclist, only identified as a 17-year-old boy, was riding a Honda sports bike and traveling south on Flosden Road when he collided with an Acura sedan.

According to Pacheco, the boy was transported to the Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, where he died. His name was not released due to his age. The Acura driver was not injured.

Police closed the intersection for several hours while investigating the cause of the collision. It was reopened at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Pacheco said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision, which remains under investigation.

