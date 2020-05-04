6 tips to maintain your mental health during the crisis COVID-19

May is mental health month. It is a good time to note how the COVID-19 public health crisis could be affecting your sanity, according to Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts secretary of health and human services.

Those impacts can take many forms, Sudders said, whether it's loneliness, situational depression, anxiety over fear of contagion, grief over loss, or concerns about financial security.

"I want to remind everyone that it is reasonable to feel anxiety and stress right now," he said during a press conference on Thursday.

A Gallup National Survey, conducted March 21-April 5, found that 60 percent of American adults are plagued with daily stress and anxiety. The percentage of people who consider themselves "prosperous,quot; has plummeted to levels of the Great Recession, Gallup reported.

Kathleen Marchi, CEO and President of Samaritans Inc., which runs the largest state-owned company. 24/7 crisis hotlineHe said this public health crisis has caused the longest sustained increase in calls they have ever seen.

"I think demand for our services will stay at a higher level for a long period of time," Marchi told Boston.com. "There is a higher risk for people and therefore a higher demand for our helpline."

As time goes by, Marchi said the helpline will serve as an important resource for many people suffering from financial and emotional tolls.

"We are grateful, I suppose, that people are finding us, that they are calling us," he said, "because they need someone to talk to. So even though demand has increased, we are glad that people is coming. "

Anyone can call or text the organization's hotline at 877-870-4673.

To better understand some ways to navigate the emotional cost caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston.com spoke with Cambridge-based therapist Ethan Seidman and Daphne Holt, director of the Resilience and prevention program at Massachusetts General Hospital and associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Here are six general tips they offered to resist this challenging time.

1. Practice mindfulness.

Paying attention to your mental health is important now because of the possible lasting effects the virus could have, Seidman said.

"This is going to be a marathon," he said. "Not that it will be over in a couple of weeks." So if we're all going to get through this, we have to take good care of ourselves, and taking care of ourselves requires being aware of what's going on, and noticing and adjusting it as you notice. "

Seidman used gardening as an analogy.

"Right now, we are disconnected from our sun, land and water, we are disconnected from many of the things that energize people in their lives and give people connection and livelihood," he said. "We are all starting to wilt a little bit. We are not thriving in these conditions because we don't have what we need."

To practice mindfulness, he said, take note of how much news you are consuming, consider what you are eating and how much you are sleeping. It's also good to accept that things are different right now, and that's fine.

2. Adjust expectations.

While it's great to start new creative projects, find ways to help others, or learn a new skill, Seidman said it's also okay to focus on passing.

"The expectation that you are happy during a pandemic is probably not high. I think we have to accept that this is going to suck," he said. "And we are probably not going to feel very good during that, and that's fine. You shouldn't expect you to feel great. If there are moments of beauty, if there are moments of joy, of laughter, moments of grace, fabulous. Watch them, install them, really sit with them. But there will also be many times when you feel depressed or overwhelmed or sad or feel sorry or angry or whatever you feel. And that's okay too. "

He said it is especially easy for parents to maintain high standards while working full time and helping their children keep up with school work, but those expectations are unrealistic. Cut off some slack.

"The most important thing is that your children come out of this feeling untraumatized, that their children come out of this with a sense of security and connection," said Seidman. "So I think it is important to have realistic expectations about academics with children, and to give those expectations to you as parents, especially if you are working full time."

He said that one way to help children feel less stressed is to spend a part of their time every day.

3. Set your intentions.

Setting intentions means feeling better in the future, Seidman said.

At the start of the pandemic, it was easy to get stressed eating chocolate and ice cream, but he said people have to think "OK, in six weeks or eight weeks, how will that feel? What will that be like for me?"

While eating stress is an example, he said this might look different to everyone: "It could be food, it could be alcohol, it could be pornography, it could be video games, it could be what people are doing to calm down during this situation."

But the key to keep in mind is how that activity affects your mood. He said it is important to ask "if this is what I do for the next two months, will it feel good? If not, how do I want to spend the next two months?

4. Help where you can.

Even though tensions are mounting, keep in mind that everyone is fighting.

"Taking the attitude that the efforts everyone is making, however small, are helping," Holt said. "The simple act of washing hands, saying kind words to people who have difficulties, communicating with people who live alone, all these little acts of kindness or generosity, are helping people manage this crisis."

Holt said that these little gestures, such as social distancing or wearing masks, can be empowering.

"If possible, help with small businesses that are struggling or reach out to isolated people," he said. "All of these things can make us feel like we are contributing."

5. Build resilience.

One way to promote resilience in your life is to take time to reflect.

Holt said that if everyone could identify and reflect on what has helped them manage and maintain a sense of efficacy or control during difficult times in the past and make time for those activities, whether in nature, talking to loved ones, or doing exercise then They may be able to better maintain their well-being during this crisis.

"There really are no general tips that everyone will necessarily benefit from," Holt said.

He added that it is important to recognize that being stressed, anxious, or sad right now is normal and that those feelings don't need to be "fixed or changed."

Some aspects of resilience, he noted, come from "just experiencing your feelings without trying to get rid of them."

6. Focus on the moment.

"It can be as simple as focusing on what you are seeing around you, smelling, hearing, what you feel in your body, it can mean paying attention to what is on the walls of the room inside," Holt said. than being anything fancy or any kind of formal practice. "

And if you realize that you are self-critical about how you handle everyday demands, you said try to imagine what a friend would say to you about the difficult situation you are in. Give yourself that same compassion.

"One of the biggest challenges in this situation is this general feeling of uncertainty and this kind of collective feeling of loss of security," he said. "I think these are things that are really difficult for the brain to handle: the uncertainty of the situation and the fear we have about what is going to happen."

She said that our minds prefer to settle in the worst case scenario rather than not knowing what's next.

"I think we should have compassion for ourselves," Holt said, as "we are seeking that knowledge."

Mental health resources:

Local experts recommended the following websites and resources:

