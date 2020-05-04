5G: Vodacom Launches 5G Commercial Mobile Network in South Africa – Latest News

Mobile operator Vodacom Group said on Monday it connected Africa's first live 5G mobile network in three cities in South Africa, and that further deployments are planned in other parts of the country.

Recently, South Africa's telecoms regulator assigned temporary additional spectrum to Vodacom during a state of national disaster to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which has been used to accelerate its 5G launch, the company said in a statement.

Chief Executive Shameel Joosub said in February that Vodacom expected to offer 5G mobile services in South Africa this year by using a network that is being built by another African operator, Liquid Telecom.

The 5G rollout will help Vodacom manage the 40% increase in mobile network traffic and the 250% increase in fixed traffic experienced during the five-week coronavirus blockade, he said.

The crash has resulted in an increase in online activity, from video conferencing to movie streaming.

The three cities are Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town, Vodacom said, adding that the 5G network would support both mobile and fixed wireless services.

"The launch of Vodacom 5G in South Africa comes at an important time, as it will help us improve the efficiency of our network during the COVID-19 state of national disaster," said Joosub.

"This is due in large part to the allocation of time spectrum by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), which has already mitigated the network congestion we have experienced since the start of the blocking period."

Fifth generation (5G) spectrum is largely unassigned in South Africa. Regulator ICASA has said it will auction additional spectrum, including the much sought-after 5G spectrum, by year-end.

Vodacom hopes to expand its 5G implementation as more 5G-enabled smartphones, Wi-Fi, and fixed wireless access routers become available.

The company is currently selling the LG V50 5G smartphone and Huawei 5G CPE PRO fixed wireless router.

