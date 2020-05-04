$ 558 million in federal coronavirus helps flood the Colorado Front Range

Last month, more than $ 558 million in direct federal aid was flooded in five Front Range counties as unprecedented government spending in Washington, D.C., reached Centennial State.

"We have never received any kind of money like this," said Jerry DiTullio, the Jefferson County Treasurer.

Now, county officials must decide how to distribute the coronavirus response money to municipalities and what to spend it on, even when Congress is considering whether to send $ 1 billion more to states and municipalities across the country.

"More than anything, we want to make sure we are agile and flexible on those dollars, and we want to get them into the hands of the cities as soon as possible," said Lesley Dahlkemper, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners. "But we also want to make sure that we are responsible."

The $ 558 million figure represents direct aid only to the five Colorado counties with at least 500,000 or more people who received aid under the Coronavirus Economic Relief and Relief Act. The other 59 Colorado counties are out of luck, at least for now.

And that half-trillion dollars doesn't represent an avalanche of federal agency appropriations, either, like the $ 42 million Housing and Urban Development has awarded to Colorado. It does not reflect the $ 7.3 billion in money from the Business Paycheck Protection Program here, or the approximately $ 300 million in federal business loans, or the additional federal money that goes to those who qualify for unemployment.

Jefferson County, which accepted $ 101.7 million from the CARES Act, is considering whether it can be used to establish a grant program for local businesses that suffered losses due to the pandemic, Dahlkemper said. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the details on Monday. So far, the county has spent about $ 337,000 in response to the pandemic, a number that is expected to increase.

In some cases, cities and counties have hesitated to spend the emergency appropriations, because the federal government has not told them exactly how to do it.

"The biggest potential problem will be, the rules and regulations are constantly changing with this money," DiTullio said. “And right now the money is quite liquid and you can use it for many different COVID related items.

"I think if and when the federal government starts cutting that money, that's when it will be a problem. And I think people are going to make some decisions based on current information, where in the future it may not be the same rules and regulations. The federal government will need to have some flexibility with everyone because it is a constantly changing world, "added the treasurer.

In El Paso County, which received $ 125.7 million in CARES money, the county will retain $ 83 million and the rest will go to the cities per capita, according to Mark Waller, county commissioner. Colorado Springs will receive about $ 38 million, he said.

"We anticipate a little more guidance from the federal government on the use of the funds," Waller told reporters during a press conference Tuesday. "But up to this point, I think the federal government has been a bit lax in the way these funds are going to be spent, because I think they understand that maximum flexibility is what will be needed for us to use those dollars the way as effective as possible to make sure we are recovering. "

While El Paso County plans to distribute money based on local populations, Arapahoe County is taking a different approach and asking municipalities to request specific and demonstrable spending, said Luc Hatlestad, county spokesman, who agreed about $ 114.5 million.

"This will be based on specific needs," he said, adding that the county has developed spending targets that prioritize economic recovery, the health of county and city employees, antibody testing, support for vulnerable residents and education about best practices for dealing with coronavirus.

Denver officials hope to receive final guidance from the federal government on how their money can be spent in the next two weeks, according to Julie Smith, spokeswoman for the Finance Department. Denver accepted $ 126.8 million in direct funds from the federal government's CARES Act, he said, and also accepted other federal grants. Authorities are now examining which piles of federal money can pay what expenses.

The nearly $ 4 million that Denver has spent on medical supplies could be among covered expenses, as well as nearly $ 14 million spent on shelter services and supplies, or $ 2 million spent on cleaning and sanitation supplies, Smith said.

On Thursday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock wrote to the state congressional delegation, requesting more money for the cities. If cities and states are forced to file for bankruptcy, it would be "absolutely disastrous," Hancock said.

"We would see layoffs, frankly, of our most important soldiers," Hancock told journalists and activists during a conference call on Friday. “Men and women, our police officers, our firefighters, our teachers, our local health officials, and other essential personnel. All while fighting this pandemic. "

Adams County, which received about $ 90 million from the federal government, will end its money distribution on Tuesday, according to spokeswoman Christa Bruning.

As Front Range's most populous counties count their cash, small towns in the mountains and beyond wonder if and when fiscal aid will arrive. Estes Park expects sales tax revenue to drop 50% this year, representing a severe blow to the resort town's general fund.

"Unfortunately, we do not anticipate receiving additional federal aid funds at this time, despite great need," said Kate Rusch, an Estes Park spokeswoman.

Democrats in Congress are considering legislation to send up to $ 1 trillion to state and local governments, including small cities. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat whose district includes Estes Park, has introduced a bill to send cities and small and medium-sized counties $ 250 billion in direct federal aid.

"We are not in a terrible position, but there are many cities our size and younger that really are," said Will Karspeck, the mayor of Berthoud, a northern Colorado city of about 8,000 people.

"I have been on many phone calls with mayors," he added, "and it is really sad to hear the pain that the smallest communities suffer."

