50 Cent supports Donald Trump in his handling of COVID-19: it is an uncomfortable situation

While POTUS has received strong criticism for its efforts to combat the new coronavirus, the hit maker & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; He claims it could be related to the current position of the American leader.

50 cents sympathizes with the president of EE. USA Donald trump about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite knowing the people who have died from the disease.

The rapper says he is fine with living locked up, but he has lost old friends in New York, the most affected state in the US. USA, TO COVID-19.

"I've become a little more comfortable being in my own space," hitmaker "In Da Club" told the British newspaper The Guardian. "I don't think being home is a punishment."

"I know three or four people who came from my old Queens neighborhood. In New York City, Queens always becomes the worst place."

President Trump has come under strong criticism for his efforts to combat the virus, which have included causing panic among medical experts by suggesting bleach as a possible remedy and failing to support blocking measures to back protests against them.

However, the star does not blame the leader of the United States for the severity of the pandemic, since she sees him as a divisive character like him.

"It is an uncomfortable situation. If you respond too quickly, you are wrong, because everyone would be kicking and screaming and saying that you would close everything," adds the musician. "But if you close it late, you're wrong. So you can't win in that situation."

"People hate or love him. There are no in-between. And for me, I'm looking at him and saying, 'That's the exact position I'm in.'