50 Cent suggests hitting hitting with Snoop Dogg instead of rule Ja, says "It would make the wise catalog more sensible,quot;

While people have requested a battle between 50 Cent and Ja Rule, it doesn't look like it will happen soon! At this point, Ja has made it clear that he is willing to go blow for blow, but Fifty doesn't seem excited about that.

In an interview with Big Boys Neighborhood, 50 Cent says he has a better idea of ​​who he should wrestle with on live Instagram. Fifty tells Big Boy that Snoop Dogg would be a better contender, and attributes it to his catalog.

"The wise catalog would make more sense, me and Snoop," he says. "Because we would compete every step of the way. You're the boss? He got like five, six good duets. The success records are all him and Jennifer Lopez, him and Mary J. Blige, him and Ashanti. He and a woman, a woman. All Records Got a hit song by itself, "Holla Holla,quot;.

Apparently, Ja has also had a change of heart, saying he wasn't sure if he and 50 should fight due to culture.

"I don't know if he and I can do that," said Ja. "I don't know if that would work. Just out of respect for culture. I would never want to disrespect culture and let this little thing and I get into love and respect for what Versus has brought to culture, for the catalog and the art of the other. I never want to stain that. "

Ja also mentions 50 Cent and his incredible trillion abilities, which could potentially create a "hostile,quot; battle. He calls Fif "mean and silly,quot; and says he likes "dirty talk," so he probably can't keep him cute!

Would they be here for a battle between 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!