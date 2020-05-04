50 Cent is being called dictator for this revealing comment after his girlfriend, Cuban Link, posted this Nicki Minaj-inspired video

It is a known fact that 50 Cent is not afraid to share his thoughts about almost everything that is happening on this planet and fool anyone because they want to.

This week the Power The actor could have taken the matter too far by leaving a rather strange comment under a photo that his girlfriend, Cuban Link, shared on social media.

The beautiful model and future lawyer went to Instagram, and she published a short video where she wears a short wig.

Cuban Link, who has long black hair, opted for a neon bob that made her look like Nicki Minaj like never before. Her caption for the post read: "I liked playing with wigs, this was a fun color."

50 Cent, who seems to be really undermining his girlfriend's business, jumped into the comment section to say, "You can play wigs as much as you want," but I won't let you cut your hair. you cut it, "you know that."

Many criticized the rapper for being a dictator.

This Cuban fan said: "People like you can't even get a man to stay, because you won't respect him. Nonsense about & # 39; Talking about him is not her husband & # 39; !!! She knows how she is building her relationship that will lead to @ 50cent being her husband. You are lousy energy, stay away from her and try to respect and listen to your man so that he can become your wife … "

One person replied: “Are you a dictator, do you put the ring on or do you just shut up? But he is not her husband, so she can do as she pleases, better let her live her life! Also, every time I see her, she looks like Nicki Minaj. @ 50cent that are the advantages of the wig that the baby can be who you or she wants. 😍🤪 "

Another commenter said, "OMG why do some men want women to keep their hair long? My horny says the same to me. I also have long hair and it is real. Who deceives you, she damages anything that has made her appear in fistr8 fiya😩yeah, not her daughter although she is an adult woman. "

This follower said: "I feel like you man, but really, talk to them shortcuts, be fire sometimes with their cheeks,quot;, you're bothering me, friend … they grow your hair if you like long hair, technically, it's their hair. She can do whatever she wants as an adult. "

