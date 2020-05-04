5 things you need to start doing yoga

Image: Photo by Carl Barcelo on Unsplash

Wow, a week has passed, hasn't it? If you are like me, you have told yourself this every Friday for the last 3-4 weeks. Times are tough right now, and it's easy to feel overwhelmed, run-down, and simply out of gas. Isn't it time to refuel your tank taking care of yourself?

Let me make you a suggestion: yoga.

There are many, many types of yoga, but in essence they all boil down to one thing: restoration of the mind and body. I don't know about you, but I could certainly use some mental rest after a day of juggling combined with a young child. And based on what I'm seeing in the mirror, my back could use some stretching and decompression before I became Quasimodo. So, let's get started, okay?

These are the basic concepts you need to start your practice:

Manduka EKO Lite yoga mat The | $ 68

Stepping on your mat is like the unofficial entrance to your practice. As a beginner, it's important to get a properly cushioned mat for comfort and a sticky surface so you don't accidentally slip or break a muscle. Trust: I have tried yoga with socks on my mat before and it was a poor choice of life. As an added bonus, this Manduka rug It is ecological and biodegradable: none of the rubber trees is harvested from the Amazon.

Gaiam Yoga Essentials Brick The | $ 7

When you first dive into the yoga pool, there will be many, many, many times when you think to yourself, "Do you want me to rest my hands WHERE?" as you watch the instructor fold smoothly into a pretzel. Pro tip: take two yoga blocks to keep you comfortable. By using them in your practice, you won't have to reach the floor – you can bring it closer, allowing you to enter a deeper state of relaxation without teetering like a fish out of water.

Gaiam Yoga Strap The | $ 8

Imagine lying on your back with one leg straight on the ground and the other pointing up towards the sky. The instructor then asks you to place both hands around the bottom of the foot while keeping the leg straight. What what?! As a beginner, there is a good chance that your muscles will not stretch as much, and that is fine. That's where a belt It comes in handy. Using this allows you to reach your limbs more easily and take up positions in a deeper stretch without hurting yourself. Win win

Body and Mind Yoga Manual The | $ 13

You can have a subscription with guided flows, but if not, consider buying a book like Yoga body and mind Handbook. Not only does it provide tons of easy poses and guided meditations, but the author also helps you have the right mindset that will help you better enjoy the journey.

prana Becksa Bralette The | $ 59

Okay, a real chat: you can use anything you want to practice yoga. Heck, you can go naked if you really want to (you do, obvi). But if you are a woman, let me make you a suggestion: grab a bra to hang from the ladies because there will be some movements that will be totally uncomfortable without one. One of my favorites: the Becksa Bralette. It is made from a super soft recycled polyester blend and a very light stretch that keeps the fabric in place. But the highlight is that it seems that you are not wearing anything. How comfortable is that?