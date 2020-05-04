4 Twin Cities chefs, 1 restaurant named James Beard Prize finalists – Up News Info

– Four Twin Cities chefs and a restaurant have been named finalists for the most prestigious award in the culinary industry: the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Spoon and Stable pastry chef Diane Moua faces national competition for the outstanding pastry chef. It was also nominated in 2018 in that national category.

North Loop's tasting menu restaurant, Demi, has the chance to be named Best New Restaurant in the country. Moua also serves as an executive pastry chef for Demi as well as for Bellecour at Wayzata. All three restaurants are run by another James Beard Award winner Gavin Kaysen.

Moua's patisserie has received national attention for some time. She was the pastry chef at the acclaimed La Belle Vie restaurant, and was profiled by Up News Info's DeRusha Eats for a semi-finalist nod.

Demi received four stars from the Minneapolis Star Tribune and was named Best Restaurant of 2019 by Minnesota Monthly Magazine.

In the regional category, the three local chefs are making a return visit to the final round of the James Beard Awards: Steven Brown of Tilia in Minneapolis (also St. Genevieve and Guilia); Jamie Malone of Grand Cafe (and Eastside); Christina Nguyen de Hai (and Hola Arepa) are all finalists for Best Chef: Midwest.

Brown was nominated in 2017 and 2018, while Malone and Nguyen were both finalists in 2019. They will compete against Michael Corvino from Kansas City and Michael Gallina from St. Louis.

Media finalists were also announced Monday, and Beard Award winner Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl of Mpls. Paul Magazine was honored in the Jonathan Gold Local Voice category. Credo Nonfiction was honored for Audio and Visual Technical Excellence for an episode about wild rice.

The announcement of the Beard Awards finalists was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has closed restaurants across the country, leading to the massive loss of jobs, except those needed to run takeout and delivery. The Beard Foundation will announce the winners of the media on May 27 and hope to host an in-person award ceremony for chefs and restaurants in Chicago on September 25.