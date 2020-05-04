& # 39; Shahs Of Sunset & # 39; s Reza accused of cheating repeatedly by MJ's husband

Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan has been accused of cheating on her husband Farahan by Tommy Freight, the husband of Reza's former best friend MJ Javid.

"Everyone knows this is how they get depressed. The night he [MJ] returned to New York, to do his show with him, he hit another guy," Tommy said during a recent episode of What What Happens Live With Andy. Cohen.

"I have fifty witnesses who saw him kissing with another boy in the club," he says.

During the current season, MJ and Reza attempted to settle their differences, but Reza refused to leave a restraining order against Tommy. Reza was seen crying, talking to MJ about its consequences, but Tommy says it was all on camera.

"I wanted to throw up. The only thing that guy cares about is fame," adds Tommy. "He would kick Adam down a flight of stairs made of razor blades and broken glass if he thought he could get another season out of the show."