28 times we scream at The Bachelor: Listen to your heart

We will not lie to you and tell you that before the pandemic, we had no tendency to yell at our television.

Chances are, if we had watched tonight's episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart in normal times, we would still have been yelling on our TV, but we have to tell you that we were yelling positively tonight. Overreacting? Yes. Having fun while you do it? Absolutely. (Do you ask this question and answer much more in the articles now that we have no one to talk to in real life?

Tonight's episode was just something else. Everything they all did was understandable, but crazy, and the producer's manipulation had never felt so obvious, but also understandable. We had a great time watching this episode, as annoying as we got with certain things that people were saying or certain decisions they were making, and we discovered that all the screaming we were making was a great distraction from many other things we might be screaming for. this moment .

As we watch, we count all the things we scream about. Almost each and every one of them involved Brandon and / or Julia.