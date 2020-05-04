28 times we scream at The Bachelor: Listen to your heart

We will not lie to you and tell you that before the pandemic, we had no tendency to yell at our television.
Chances are, if we had watched tonight's episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart in normal times, we would still have been yelling on our TV, but we have to tell you that we were yelling positively tonight. Overreacting? Yes. Having fun while you do it? Absolutely. (Do you ask this question and answer much more in the articles now that we have no one to talk to in real life?
Tonight's episode was just something else. Everything they all did was understandable, but crazy, and the producer's manipulation had never felt so obvious, but also understandable. We had a great time watching this episode, as annoying as we got with certain things that people were saying or certain decisions they were making, and we discovered that all the screaming we were making was a great distraction from many other things we might be screaming for. this moment .
As we watch, we count all the things we scream about. Almost each and every one of them involved Brandon and / or Julia.
1. Chris Harrison assigns new partners for dates
There's no way this date change wasn't simply intended as a way to mess with Julia and Brandon, who have had intermittent feelings throughout the season. No way.
2. Sheridan says, "It seems like every time he's been in conflict, he's ended up choosing me."
Oh friend
3. The disparity of dates!
Rudi and Chris: Hanging out on a mountain with binoculars!
Jamie and Ryan: Outdoor Spa Day!
Julia and Brandon: Write and perform a love song together at the iconic The Roxy venue with a professional songwriter!
This is a joke.
4. Sheridan back at the mansion writing his own song about how he's such a good guy
He sang "Coming Back, Coming Back,quot; when Chris, Rudi, Jamie and Ryan returned, and "It wasn't over yet,quot; as they waited for Julia and Brandon to be very nosy, but we laughed.
5. Julia decides it is Brandon she needs to be with.
6. Julia wonders why Sheridan is being "bad,quot; when she tells him how good Brandon did.
7. Julia is surprised and confused when Sheridan decides to leave.
8. Julia and Sheridan's performance playing in the background as Sheridan's car drives away.
9. The entire conversation between Savannah and Brandon, especially these parts, all spoken by Brandon:
"Okay, I feel like you have an attitude or an air about you that I'm not trying to fight with you."
"Well then I ask you to open up, and you're still conservative and I have grace and patience for that …"
"You deserve everything you want, honey."
"I want to solve this with Savannah."
"My choice is you, I am here for you."
"We can talk like adults, because I'd love to. I'm here for you. I'm willing to make the decision to resolve this with you."
10. Brandon's conversation with Julia, immediately after Savannah leaves:
"I had a great day with you. I am optimistic. I am choosing to do this well and well with you, and I am glad that we can move forward together."
11. Chris Harrison recapping the night before of people going home.
This is what you wanted, Chris!
12. Brandon does not know the song "We Belong,quot;.
"This is a Pat Benatar song. So it's a powerful ballad from the '80s, and it's not my jam at all."
"I heard it six times, probably at hair salons or something."
13. Natascha tells Julia to do a "earmuff situation,quot; and Julia just does it and then doesn't immediately wonder what has been said.
14. Brandon said yes when Natascha asked him if he would have stayed with Savannah if she had agreed to stay with him.
15. Natascha's choice to tell Julia what Brandon said 40 minutes before the performance.
16. Julia gets mad at Natascha instead of BRANDON.
17. Julia confronts Brandon about him "definitely,quot; saying yes.
"I definitely wouldn't say no. I wanted to find out what Savannah's position was, and we never got there. We didn't meet face to face. So that was the end."
"But yeah, honey, I'm glad we're here together. We're doing this. And it worked out so well today, minus the little minor freak."
18. Julia goes on and on about how Natascha is the manipulative bully.
19. Finally, one unrelated to Brandon and Julia: Jamie is probably going to pass out.
We are really concerned about her.
20. Rachel Lindsay says that Trevor was too calm and quiet where Jamie was most passionate, and Toni Braxton tells Jamie to sing the same way she wears that dress, and Jamie is crying!
"I screwed up," she says, disagreeing with everything Trevor says about how well he did.
"I know he says he is proud, but I am sure he is disappointed that I screwed it up," she says to the camera in tears.
Someone hug Jamie right away! And maybe call your therapist on the phone!
21. Chris has many wrong letters in "Lover!" Rude!
22. Rachel Lindsay describes Brandon and Julia's performance of "We Belong,quot; as "like a karaoke performance." And Toni Braxton says she thought they were in a fight.
In the meantime, this was Andy Grammer's criticism: "It was perfect? Who the hell knows? But you gave it all and there is something really sweet about seeing them both push."
Oof to all of that.
23. Julia is angry at Brandon for "abandoning her,quot; while her last performance with Sheridan was the best thing people heard.
"Okay," says Brandon.
24. As Natascha and Ryan absolutely kill him on stage and then receive rave reviews from the judges, Julia has a backstage collapse.
"Natascha is a bad person!"
25. And now we have Natscha's views on Julia.
"She couldn't be rolling her eyes anymore. She's so obsessed with herself. I already got over it."
26. "Thanks to Natascha, I could go home tonight," says Julia as she discovers that she is between the last two couples.
Meanwhile, Jamie is here blaming himself for nothing at all.
27. "Truthfully, he treated it like a solo performance."
Julia and Brandon are out, and at least Julia finally blames him at least partially for this mess.
28. "I wish I could go back and choose Sheridan."
"I came here looking for a genuine connection, and Brandon was still disappointing. I was definitely done with him."
"Sheridan taught me a lot about what a good partner is. Now I know what I'm looking for is now a lot of what Sheridan was."
Oh Julia, please rest a little now, girl!
Stay tuned for our interview with Julia herself, who regrets a bit.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. at ABC
