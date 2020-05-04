2020 Arlington ISD classes will have in-person graduation ceremonies at UT Arlington in July – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The 2020 classes at Arlington ISD will graduate in person at the College Park Center on the University of Texas at Arlington campus.

The ceremonies are scheduled for July 13, 14, 17, 18 and 19.

Seniors at Arlington Collegiate High School will graduate July 20 at Texas Hall at UT Arlington.

The Arlington Independent School District said in a press release Monday that officials worked closely with the Arlington Fire Department and UT Arlington to ensure that College Park Center was ready to host safe graduation ceremonies in July.

"As difficult as this year has been for our seniors, safety must remain our number one priority," said Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, superintendent. "The Arlington Fire Department and UT Arlington have assured us that they will not only help logistically prepare the building for proper social distancing and sanitation, but will also attend ceremonies to help manage the process."

Cavazos said that if circumstances change and in-person graduation is not possible on these July dates, the district will keep the dates for virtual graduation.

Cavazos and other district officials spent the past few weeks in talks with student body leaders and principals at the district's seven high schools with graduation classes.

A survey was also sent out to all seniors to understand the graduation style they preferred, Arlington ISD said.

The survey revealed that an overwhelming number of students preferred graduation in person, even if they had to wait.

Virtual graduation was undoubtedly the least desired of the four possible graduation scenarios.

"We wanted to hear from our students before making a final decision," said Cavazos. “We listen to your comments and believe that we have a plan that will allow us to fulfill your wishes and have a safe graduation ceremony.

“We know there are many more questions about graduation ceremonies and we will answer them as we go. For now, we want to announce dates for parents, students, teachers, and the community to know that there is a plan. ”