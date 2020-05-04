Anna Wintour is a legend, we know that. Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief and global artistic director for Conde Nast, has also been around the New York fashion scene since at least the 1980s. It would be impossible for me, a fashion stranger, to describe the big impact Wintour has had in the industry, but his dedication to detail and presentation, as well as his work ethic, are well known.

Today should be the annual Met Gala, which is apparently the party in New York society (I wouldn't know, it never has been). However, this year's gala was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus, although she can still dress and watch online.

For decades, the gala was simply a society event to raise money for the Costume Institute at the Met. But under Wintour's guidance, the fundraiser has grown into an iconic fashion show and celebrity-filled art installation event that consumes social media.

As a tribute to the theme "About time: fashion and duration,quot;, we take a look at some of the first photos of Wintour in New York that show that it has always been rude.