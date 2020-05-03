Zoey's extraordinary playlist was the scream we all needed

The future (and the present)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist It hasn't been renewed for a second season yet (which is absurd, if you ask us), but assuming it continues, Zoey has a kind of new life to figure out how to live. And Winsberg couldn't help but find parallels to what we are all dealing with IRL.

"The question for everyone in the family, especially Zoey is, how do I move? And what is life like now that it's gone? And how do we recover and recover?" he says. "And I think about the question a lot, and this is clearly by accident, but I think these are questions that everyone is going to ask themselves after being at home in isolation, everything we've been dealing with for the past few months, how do you Are we going back to normal? What does normal look like? And how do I want to be in the world? What are the positive things I could get out of this? And I think with my own father and with him going through and, over time, you know, overcoming only the pain and sadness and anger at the kind of finding something positive in him, and I think for me something of that positivity was finding compassion and empathy for others and trying to improve my relationships with people who are in my life and trying to be more present and living in the moment because you never know what can happen, so I think these are all the lessons and conclusions and things that the family and Zoey can learn from and where we can derive the story of going on ad go ahead too. "