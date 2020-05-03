Zoey's extraordinary playlist was the scream we all needed

Sometimes, there is nothing more cathartic than a good cry that is not related to the current state of the world.
That's what the end of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist He gave us tonight: a good, long, strong sob. We always knew it would come, and that's partly what made it so intense. It was an emotion that had been building throughout the season, especially when it became clear that Zoey's father would not survive.
We felt like we knew he was about to die right at the end, so Zoey kept singing "Bad Moon Rising,quot; and worrying about what bad moon was rising, we knew it was only a matter of time.
But first, Zoey (Jane Levy) got Max (Skylar Astin) his return job (which he didn't want) while Joan (Lauren Graham) He was offered the concert of directing the entire company while Danny Michael Davis escapes the law. Zoey also helped Mo (Alex Newell) and Eddie (Patrick Ortiz) They were back together again, and then I was in the process of connecting with Max (!!!) (or at least trying while still singing heart songs) when the call came.
The final songs
We didn't start crying until the opening notes for Billy Joel's "Lullabye,quot; started playing as Mitch sang to his unborn grandson, and then we didn't stop crying for the rest of the episode, which was mostly a Mitch sequence- related songs specifically designed to reduce us all to a puddle on the floor.
After "Lullabye,quot;, Maggie sang "Dream a Little Dream,quot; to her husband, and when Zoey told her how good it was and he started going, Mitch appeared to Zoey and asked her to dance with him like " True Colors ". started playing
What followed was a seven-minute sequence at the reception after Mitch's "American Pie,quot; funeral, sung by almost every major character in a long take throughout the Clarke household until all the guests left and only stayed. Zoey and her family. , and then it was just Zoey singing alone.
The entire show is inspired by creator Austin Winsberg's experiences with his own father, Richard Winsberg, who died of PSP, and the entire show has had a wish-fulfillment element in terms of how Winsberg wishes to have communicated with his father by final . But that final song was a particular tribute to him, as Winsberg told us as we tried not to cry on the phone.
"When we filmed episode two, our production manager on the show, Adam Davidson, told me on set, what if we do a full act that is just a song?" He explained. "And I always liked that idea and felt it was really ambitious. And when we were trying to think of songs that could work, that were long enough to relate to in terms of the story, the song that popped into my head was & # 39; American Pie. & # 39; And & # 39; American Pie & # 39; turned out to be my dad's favorite song. "
"There was something I thought was lyrically beautiful about the day the music died, and that her father represented a lot of music and joy for her," he continues. "It felt like a strong thematic idea and I liked the idea that the last act of the season was like a great musical finale, with everyone in the same space and everyone taking control of parts of the song, and then being able to use a song that my dad liked so much that the song became the icing on the cake. "
And as we cry watching that number, you can bet Winsberg has cried a few more times.
"I cried so many times in that number. I cried writing that number. I cried the first time that (the choreographer Mandy Moore) brought me to the house, and she only had about 12 people, the people who sang and danced pretending to be other people. I cried the first time I saw it. I cried the day it was really happening. I cried the first time I saw it in the cut. So yeah, a lot of tears with that. "
"Lullabye," says Winsberg, is one of her favorite songs and she knew it would be a part of the show extremely early in the process, and although Maggie's "Dream a Little Dream,quot; took a little longer to arrive.
A little fantasy
Mitch's last moment with Zoey was a departure from the way the show usually works. People generally only sing to Zoey during her heart songs, and talking instead of singing wasn't the immediate plan, but it does mean there might be a future for Mitch on the show.
"We spent a lot of time trying to figure out and debate whether or not Mitch should, in fact, sing one last song to Zoey, to 'True Colors'. And I read hundreds of songs before I thought of the idea of maybe it's more powerful for them to talk to each other and not sing. I liked the idea that I was intentionally keeping her from witnessing her last moments, and I also liked that she opened the door to possible fantasies or ideas from another world in the future. "
The future (and the present)
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist It hasn't been renewed for a second season yet (which is absurd, if you ask us), but assuming it continues, Zoey has a kind of new life to figure out how to live. And Winsberg couldn't help but find parallels to what we are all dealing with IRL.
"The question for everyone in the family, especially Zoey is, how do I move? And what is life like now that it's gone? And how do we recover and recover?" he says. "And I think about the question a lot, and this is clearly by accident, but I think these are questions that everyone is going to ask themselves after being at home in isolation, everything we've been dealing with for the past few months, how do you Are we going back to normal? What does normal look like? And how do I want to be in the world? What are the positive things I could get out of this? And I think with my own father and with him going through and, over time, you know, overcoming only the pain and sadness and anger at the kind of finding something positive in him, and I think for me something of that positivity was finding compassion and empathy for others and trying to improve my relationships with people who are in my life and trying to be more present and living in the moment because you never know what can happen, so I think these are all the lessons and conclusions and things that the family and Zoey can learn from and where we can derive the story of going on ad go ahead too. "
Team Max vs. Team Simon
Of course, the ending had a lot of emotional daddy stuff to discover, but it wasn't without romance for Zoey. He could finally have Simon if he wanted to, but he was about to happily hook up with Max (if he could stop singing), so that triangle is still a triangle, though Winsberg didn't create that triangle by imagining how many fans would hold onto him.
"First, we filmed all of this before it aired, so I didn't realize there would be so many passionate people from Team Max and Team Simon," he says, but he's planning a slow play. "I never wanted to mistreat one of them entirely, or make it such a clear answer. I like the idea of two good guys and two viable guys, just guys who bring different things to Zoey, and she can lean on in different ways."
Winsberg says he wanted to give people some of what they want in the end without closing the door on either of them, and "as unsatisfactory as that night is for fans of Team Max or Team Simon," that love triangle definitely Will return if the show returns for the second season.
For the most part, Winsberg really hopes that everyone has found something to enjoy in this show during this strange moment.
"I hope the program has provided people with some connectivity and something that they can relate to and observe during this difficult time of quarantine, and I hope we can continue to do more."
Same thing, NBC. Hurry up with that renewal!
