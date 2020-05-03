YFN Lucci turned on his teeth & # 39; lowercase & # 39; after removing Diamond Grill

Instagram

After the removal process, Reginae Carter's ex-boyfriend treats his Instagram followers with a photo of him smiling, revealing his real teeth, small and spaced out.

YFN Lucci is ready for a change. The 29-year-old rapper recently went to his social media account to share the process of removing his permanent diamond grill, which allegedly cost him $ 120K. However, you might regret your decision as it has now become the clown theme about your real teeth.

In a video he shared on Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 2, Lucci was seen in a dentist's office when the dentist removed the jewelry from his mouth. After the extraction process, Lucci invited his followers to a photo of him smiling as he showed his real and spaced teeth. "Where are you b *** h in n *** a", so I captioned the click.

People on the Internet soon ridiculed the star's real teeth. "SB said 'he had tiny teeth'," one user commented. Meanwhile, someone else said, "It looks like that man has been chewing on quarantined rocks." Echoing the sentiment, one person stated, "BRUH IS BITING BRICKS ALL HIS LIFE."

Alluding to the teeth leaving Lucci unattractive, one user added: "He is not fucking anyone on the balcony or everyone outside with his teeth." One person said that Lucci "should have repaired his teeth instead of buying cars."

Meanwhile, someone didn't seem to understand why Lucci shared the image in the first place, writing, "I am ctfu. Why would I ever take the photo and upload it?" Another detractor added: "Management should have suggested that this not be published!"

Bringing his ex girlfriend Reginae Carter In the mix, a troll said, "And he really had the audacity to play Reginae with his baby teeth." Another comment read: "Someone said to Reginae laughing somewhere."

Lucci has yet to respond to the clown.