Wylie High School principal travels 800 miles to visit 612 graduating seniors – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The principal of a high school in North Texas went out of his way to make this year's graduating class feel special while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virdie Montgomery of Wylie High School drove 800 miles in 12 days in an effort to visit the 612 seniors in the class of 2020.

No amount of support could compare to a personal visit from the senior director on your doorstep.

"We were doing a few things for them, but I never felt like I had done enough," Montgomery said. "So I said it is best to go see them. So that's what I did. "

The principal said he just wanted to show students how much he cared about them and how he hopes a true graduation ceremony will soon pay tribute to this once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

"You have all kinds of reactions … I think most of them are happy to see me when I came," Montgomery said. "In all of Wylie High School's history since 1901, you are going to have the most unique senior year of any older group that has emerged."

On Thursday, Montgomery was also part of a birthday celebration for one of the older people, Megan Emmert.

"He has a heart for each of us … he will always be a great director," Emmert said.

“I just want them to know that I care. I can break very easily by talking about them. We tried to give them everything we could do … within the guidelines, "said Montgomery.