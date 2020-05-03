William Byron achieves NASCAR's third iRacing series win – Up News Info

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – William Byron proved himself the cunning player in the NASCAR iRacing Series with his third win in four events.

Byron passed Timmy Hill with seven laps remaining at virtual Dover International Speedway, where NASCAR was slated to compete on Sunday, to win once again on the iRacing platform. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has always been the best of NASCAR professionals in simulated racing.

Alex Bowman won last week at Talladega Virtual Superspeedway, so Hendrick drivers have now won four consecutive iRacing events.

"I enjoyed this iRacing series, but I'm definitely ready to get going in my real car," Byron said. "Racing anything, whether it's a wagon or anything with an engine, will give you confidence if you're winning."

He said that in all his years using iRacing, he has never been in such competitive events since NASCAR launched the invitation esports series after the stock car series was discontinued on March 13.

Denny Hamlin won pole in qualifying, but NASCAR successfully applied an invert, a technical problem last week preventing the top 10 from turning around before the race began, making Ross Chastain take first place.

Hamlin ruined her career last week when her daughter accidentally turned off her simulator's display with a remote control she was holding while competing. He made sure to hide all the remote controls before Sunday's race, but after an incident with John Hunter Nemechek, Nemechek deliberately destroyed him later in retaliation.

He took a late caution and a restart with nine laps remaining and Hill leading Byron on the green flag.

Byron didn't need to use a hit and run, the move Hill used at Byron to win the virtual race at Texas Motor Speedway, and he easily passed it on the inside with seven laps remaining.

Hill finished second and was sometimes shown running with his cat on the wheel.

"William has done a great job through this iRacing invitation," Hill said. "I just wish I could get another victory. I have had great support from everyone in the racing community through this; This has been great and really brought us all together. We really had a lot of fun competing in all these races, but I can't wait to go back and see everyone's faces. "

NASCAR will complete its iRacing Series next Saturday in the wilderness of North Carolina's North Wilkesboro Speedway, a track that last ran in the national series in 1996. Weed-covered and clearly neglected, Dale Earnhardt Jr. last year directed a group of volunteers cleaning the circuit. It could be mapped for use in iRacing.

Although the simulated version of North Wilkesboro is not yet publicly available on the iRacing platform, it will be the virtual host for the NASCAR finale. It then returns to reality for the stock car series, which plans to resume the spectatorless competition starting May 17 at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.