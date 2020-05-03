Will Ferrell "Crashes" Seattle Seahawks Coaches Meeting Zoom – Up News Info

Will Ferrell "collided" a meeting of the Seattle Seahawks' virtual team of coaches earlier this week, claiming to be the newest team member and former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

The fake "Olsen" laid down some ground rules for his new team during the video meeting.

"I don't make special teams," Ferrell said in the video. "Always. Not if all 52 boys are hurt." He added that he would only participate in 12 plays per game, then head to the broadcast booth.

