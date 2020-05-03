Why did Michael Jordan think Kobe Bryant was the only player who could beat him 1 to 1?

The late Kobe Bryant was the only human who could have defeated Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game at its best. These are Jordan's words, not ours.

Bryant, who entered the NBA with the Lakers in the late 1990s, when the Jordan Bulls were wrapping up their dynastic career of six championships in eight years, set a great bar for him when he so clearly modeled his game after the best basketball player I had ever seen. That bar proved impossible to eliminate in the NBA given Jordan's historic accomplishments, but Bryant's efforts earned him what could be the most notable nod in the history of the sport.

Because Jordan's legacy is equal parts basketball legend and unmatched ego / competition junkie, allowing a Bryant at his best to get the best of a Jordan at his best was a first-rate compliment. level, even if Jordan's reasoning was rooted in narcissism.

MORE: A Timeline of the Relationship Between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Jordan in 2013 was asked which of the best players of all time would choose to play a one-on-one game, especially with both players at their best. He handed out some interesting options: Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Julius Erving, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

"I don't think I would lose," Jordan said, before smiling and adding, "Other than Kobe Bryant, because he steals all my moves."

Jordan was simply stating a fact, Bryant admitted shortly after learning of his basketball predecessor's quote.

"Domino effect,quot;, Bryant tweeted. "I stole some of their (movements). This generation stole some of mine."

Thanks to YouTube, we don't have to accept Jordan and Bryant for their word when it comes to the former's indictment and the latter's admission of motion theft. See for yourself below.

Bryant literally stole Jordan's movements.

The fact that Bryant was able to duplicate much of Jordan's game was one of the reasons their relationship became so unique. At first Bryant pissed off Jordan like a little brother would. But they became close friends in part because Jordan admired both Bryant's identifiable passion and identifiable abilities.

"Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close. But we were very close," Jordan said at Bryant's funeral in February. "Kobe was my dear friend. He was like a little brother. Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between him and me. I just wanted to talk about Kobe."

"You know, we all have brothers and sisters, little brothers, little sisters, who for whatever reason always tend to get into your things, your wardrobe, your shoes, everything. It was a nuisance, if I can say that word, but that nuisance turned into love over a period of time. "

Kobe Bryant vs. career statistics comparison Michael Jordan

At first glance, Bryant could have been Jordan's twin in terms of playstyle. However, on the statistics sheet, Jordan got the best of his "little brother,quot;.

While Jordan outscored Bryant in most career scoring numbers, one could argue that pure shooting is the area of ​​the game in which Bryant had an advantage. (Part of this is because Bryant could be considered the best impossible shot creator in NBA history, even though many of those impossible shots were completely unnecessary.)

As for all the other aspects of the game? Well, there is a reason why MJ is considered the GOAT.