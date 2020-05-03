Why Christian Laettner formed the & # 39; Dream Team & # 39; about Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and Alonzo Mourning?

Looking back on the famous basketball list of the US "Dream Team,quot;. USA From 1992, the name of Christian Laettner stands out as a rare inclusion among Hall of Fame talents.

In his context, however, his appearance on perhaps the best team of all time is somewhat defensible.

The 1992 Olympics were the first year that NBA players were able to compete, but Team USA. USA He reserved a spot on the team for a college player, so Laettner didn't take a spot away from an NBA star. He had just won the Wood Prize and consecutive national championships at Duke. His Elite Eight ringing bell against Kentucky that year remains iconic.

So while Shaquille O & # 39; Neal (LSU) and Alonzo Mourning (Georgetown) were probably better players at the time, Laettner had great star power.

MORE: Complete list, story behind "Dream Team,quot;

Laettner didn't play much as the "Team of Dreams,quot; reached the gold medal, averaging 4.8 points per game in his eight appearances. As a result, the striker has minimized his participation in the historic team. He said he keeps his medal in a safe at home and never takes it out.

"It wasn't even me who did it," Laettner said at the "Rich Eisen Show,quot; last year. "It was someone else."

O & # 39; Neal and Mourning became dominant centers of the NBA, and there is a case where one of them should have been named the young "Dream Team,quot;, regardless of how well Laettner has performed at Duke. Hindsight certainly makes the decision seem strange.

Laettner, by the way, was not an NBA scrub. He averaged at least 16 points and seven rebounds in each of his first five years in the league. It's just compared to its counterparts, it accomplished little on the professional level.

O'Neal has said that although he was frustrated at being left out, he understood the choice.

"I was angry. I was jealous," O & # 39; Neil said in a radio interview during the 2012 NBA Finals. "But then I had to realize that he was a more explosive and powerful player, but Christian Laettner was a little more fundamental than I was. Besides, he stayed four years and graduated … I think it helped me grow as a player. "