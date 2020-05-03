Who Is Toni Kukoc? 5 quick facts about the European prodigy that sparked Michael Jordan's wrath

ESPN's 10-part documentary "The Last Dance,quot; continues to narrate the latest Chicago Bulls championship race, and Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman have been in the spotlight through four episodes.

How about Toni Kukoc?

The 6-11 striker was a complementary piece to the 1997-98 team, but that doesn't do his story justice. He was one of the most successful European players of all time, and one of Jordan and Pippen's targets due to his angst towards Bulls general manager Jerry Krause.

Here is what you need to know about Kukoc:

Toni Kukoc was a prodigy of the European hoop

Kukoc started playing basketball at his hometown club in Split, Croatia at age 17 in 1985. The 6-11 striker quickly became a star player and earned the nickname "The Waiter,quot; and was compared to Magic Johnson for his passing abilities.

Kukoc was part of three consecutive teams in the 1988-91 FIBA ​​European Champions Cup, and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player twice.

Kukoc would gain more notoriety for his role on Yugoslavia's loaded national team, which won the 1990 FIBA ​​World Championship in Argentina. That list featured Vlade Divac and Drazen Petrovic, and they beat Team EE. USA 99-91 in the semifinals.

Kukoc was named to the team of all tournaments, but was hardly known in the United States outside of Chicago.

Jerry Krause loved Kukoc

The Bulls selected Kukoc with the No. 29 pick in the 1990 NBA Draft. Krause had strong feelings about Kukoc because of his ability to play in the backcourt at 6-11.

Despite the hype, Kukoc would not sign with Chicago until 1993, when he was 25 years old.

Tensions between Krause, Jordan and Pippen sparked resentment by the Bulls stars towards Kukoc, and that manifested itself at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen harassed Kukoc

Kukoc played for Croatia at the 1992 Summer Olympics, and the team made it to the gold medal game. The "Dream Team,quot; was waiting.

Jordan and Pippen were among the star players on arguably the best basketball team ever formed.

"All we heard in Chicago was how great Jerry Krause's Toni Kukoc was," Jordan said on NBC Sports. "(Pippen and I) made a pact that we weren't going to let this guy do anything against us. It was, 'OK, I got it in the first half and you got it in the second half.'

The "Dream Team,quot; had a 117-85 victory, and Jordan led the way with 22 points. Pippen added 12 points, and they took turns chasing Kukoc, who had 16 points in defeat.

"They were done when one of the boys let Toni score when they were on the bench," said Magic Johnson.

The Bulls stars made their point.

Kukoc helped the Bulls three mobs

Kukoc's first season with Chicago in 1993-94 coincided with Jordan's retirement. The Bulls made it to the Eastern Conference finals, and Kukoc might be best remembered for a buzz that hit the Knicks. Pippen asked to be sent to the bank when he was not involved in the work.

Kukoc was a valuable piece from the bench in the three-mob second team when Jordan returned. He won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award from 1995-96. Kukoc averaged 14.1 points per game in seven seasons with the Bulls, and played seven more seasons before retiring in 2005-06.

More European players followed

Petrovic died in a car accident in 1993 after reaching NBA stardom. Divac was an excellent player, but none faced pressure from Kukoc to comply. Still, those players and the presence of the Dream Team in Barcelona led to a globalization of the NBA game.

More international stars followed. Rik Smits and Detlef Schrempf were excellent players in the 1990s, and that set the stage for Peja Stojakovic, Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki in the following decade. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning MVP of the NBA.

Kukoc definitely played a role in the globalization of the game.