WhatsApp: How to send messages to multiple WhatsApp users without creating a group

How to use the playlists on WhatsApp
The first thing to do is create a broadcast list with which you can send messages to up to 256 people at the same time. But make sure you have your number stored in your phone book.
For Android users
Open WhatsApp on your device and click on the Chats tab located at the top of the application window.
Now touch the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner of the main screen.
You will now notice the option in Choose new transmission.
After this, you need to select all the names you want to include in that list.
Once done, simply tap on the green tick in the lower right corner and your list is ready.
For iOS users
First of all, open WhatsApp application on your iPhone
Now click on the chat tab located at the bottom of the app's home screen.
Once done, simply tap on the Broadcast Lists option located in the upper right corner.
Select the new list and check the check boxes next to your contacts. Once done, your list is ready and you can send messages to everyone at once.