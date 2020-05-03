WhatsApp: How to send messages to multiple WhatsApp users without creating a group

WhatsApp has become one of the easiest and most popular modes of communication. But at the same time, it's also a hassle, since you have to be part of multiple groups and it takes a long time to follow up on the conversation or even go back to a message. Many times we get so irritated that we end up silencing the groups. But did you know that there is an easy way to use which can communicate with all your groups and contacts? For example, if you want to forward a "Good morning,quot; text to multiple groups and contacts, you can easily do so. There is a feature in WhatsApp, which allows you to send messages to multiple contacts at the same time and without adding them to any group. The WhatsApp function that enables this functionality is called Broadcast Lists.

How to use the playlists on WhatsApp



The first thing to do is create a broadcast list with which you can send messages to up to 256 people at the same time. But make sure you have your number stored in your phone book.

For Android users

one) Open WhatsApp on your device and click on the Chats tab located at the top of the application window.



2) Now touch the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner of the main screen.



3) You will now notice the option in Choose new transmission.



4) After this, you need to select all the names you want to include in that list.



5) Once done, simply tap on the green tick in the lower right corner and your list is ready.





For iOS users



one) First of all, open WhatsApp application on your iPhone



2) Now click on the chat tab located at the bottom of the app's home screen.



3) Once done, simply tap on the Broadcast Lists option located in the upper right corner.

