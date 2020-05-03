WhatsApp doubles the number of participants in video calls, Google makes Free Meet Meet and other technology news of the week

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.
Vodafone-Idea has launched VIC, a digital assistant with artificial intelligence technology for its clients. The new virtual assistant is live in the My Vodafone and My Idea applications. Along with this, users can also access this new service through WhatsApp. The company claims that VIC is easy to use and allows subscribers to chat with Vodafone Idea in a secure manner. Read the full story here.