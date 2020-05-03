What time is Last The Last Dance ’coming out today? TV schedule for episodes 5-6 of the Michael Jordan documentary

With everyone locked up in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN's The Last Dance documentary series on Michael Jordan could not have come at a better time, filling older basketball fans with a sense of nostalgia and teaching Younger fans about the rise of one of the most iconic athletes of all time.

"The Last Dance,quot; has become a must-see event live, with almost everyone but Ken Burns tuning in every Sunday. Last weekend, the documentary made everyone on Twitter go crazy with Dennis Rodman and his relationship with Carmen Electra. The breakthrough episodes this weekend seem to address a myriad of topics ranging from Jordan's marketing revolution to inner dressing room tensions with Horace Grant during the Bulls' championship race.

Here is everything you need to know about the Sunday episode of "The Last Dance,quot;, including airtime, channel, and episode trailers.

What time does & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; today?

Episode 5: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Episode 6: 10 p.m. ET

Episodes 5 and 6 of "The Last Dance,quot; will air at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on ESPN on Sunday, May 3. The last four episodes of the series will air on May 10 and 17.

What channel is & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; on?

Television channel: ESPN, ESPN2 (censored version)

ESPN, ESPN2 (censored version) Live Streaming (USA): WatchESPN, ESPN app

All episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; will air on ESPN with a censored version broadcast simultaneously on ESPN2. A live stream is also available in the US. USA On WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

& # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; Episodes 5-6 trailer

This weekend's episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; will address multiple themes, one of which is Jordan's latest game at Madison Square Gardens as Bull. He scored 42 points while wearing a pair of Air Jordan 1 & # 39; Chicago & # 39; 14 years old who were too small.

"By halftime my feet are bleeding, but I'm having a good game, I don't want to take them off." In his last MSG game as Bull, MJ donned a 14-year-old Chicago Air Jordan 1 that was too small in size. 42 fell. #The last Dance pic.twitter.com/KQMP2G4Ajg – ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2020

Another major topic to address is the "Air Jordan,quot; marketing revolution, which dominated the 1990s and changed the way athletes rate themselves.

If you look to the end of the previous trailer, you also scoff at the meeting between Jordan and Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in January. Bryant's interview for the documentary is expected to air in one of Sunday's episodes.

TV Schedule & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Two new episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; will air on ESPN every Sunday through May 17, 2020. The previous two parts of the documentary series can be viewed prior to the premiere of the new episodes. For example, on Sunday, May 17, Episode 7 and Episode 8 will re-air at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET before the premieres of Episode 9 and Episode 10.

Netflix will similarly launch episodes for international viewers with two new parts coming to the streaming service after live performances in the US. USA

ESPN (United States)

Date Part Hour April 19th Episode 1 9 p.m. ET April 19th Episode 2 10 p.m. ET April 26 Episode 3 9 p.m. ET April 26 Episode 4 10 p.m. ET May 3 Episode 5 9 p.m. ET May 3 Episode 6 10 p.m. ET May 10 Episode 7 9 p.m. ET May 10 Episode 8 10 p.m. ET may 17th Episode 9 9 p.m. ET may 17th Episode 10 10 p.m. ET

Netflix (international)