We finally got our answer about the man in black in a revolution led by Dolores – Up News Info

Tonight's epiosde was written by Denise Thé and Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.

Update for more details …The last time we left our femme bots heading towards the end of tonight, Dolores lost an arm in a battle with Maeve, and pressed the "Hook" button on the Solomon supercomputer, which exhausted the power of both hosts. Also, we saw that burned Charlotte (even Holores, if you will) was still alive. The man in black is last seen pointing at Bernard and Stubbs.

In that shooting, we see that Stubbs is shot by the MIB, but Bernard is stronger in the fight, through the character of Ed Harris. Lawrence, whom we haven't seen in a long time, arrives in a large SWFP team truck marked with SFPD, and in heavy armor. Lawrence gives Bernard a silver box, telling him that he is part of the Dolores equation. "You have to go see her," Lawrence says to Bernard, handing him the case, "here is something to help you."

Dolores dead, head bleeding with one arm back in Solomon HQ? Do not think that. Caleb heads to Los Angeles to unlock a backup body version of her in an abandoned warehouse. She is Dolores, she is smart, she saves her work and makes backup copies of herself. She tells Caleb that he was born to be a leader, and again, more confusion as she tells him that Delos always studied him; therefore, once again, he could be something of a host (despite being led to believe he was an outler, human, reprogrammed). Caleb inserts a pearl into her body.

Caleb, Dolores and a small gang of gunmen go out to do a job, but are fooled by a virtual Charlotte Hale. She was really angry that Dolores was making all the decisions, being inside her, directing her life, "her family" and everything. She has a squad ready to fire on Dolores' unit. This causes Caleb to head to the streets where there is a lot of chaos.

Serac and Maeve find images of Caleb driving from Solomon. He orders Maeve to go find Dolores, since she still has the data for the parks in section 16, and she's the only one with a key. Maeve and Dolores fight again, but no sword can divide the latter now because it is stronger. "You want to tear down your world and replace it with copies of yourself," Maeve tells Dolores. Dolores has the advantage: "You are not freer than us," he says to Maeve, "what you do will depend on you, as long as you don't try to stop me."

But then Dolores goes off, as a virtual Hale takes over. Now Hale runs the show in Delos, and she wants the cowgirl to know it. We see Maeve, she raises her sword and heads towards Dolores …

In the midst of all of this, but not necessarily in this order, MIB meets what appears to be its accountant at what appears to be the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. MIB assets are frozen and you need to unfreeze them. "Get me a list of Delos assets around the world," says MIB, "I'm going to save the f ** king world."

Back in Serac's lair, Maeve has captured Dolores. She is connected to Roboam.

"The details of the Delos immortality project … if you give me the key, you can join the others in the sublime," Serac tells Dolores. She refuses, and Serac begins to slip her memory. Caleb addresses Incite HQ. While breaking the neck of one of Serac's henchmen, Maeve and some guys take him into custody and take him to see Dolores hooked on Roboam. Along the way, Maeve calls Caleb "a man", and he calls her "a hostess".

"Do you think you know me from your system?" Caleb yells at Serac: “That thing you built stole my life. You have finished destroying people's lives. "

"I am not the enemy, you are," Serac tells Caleb, "A man when pushed, acts with extreme violence. You hear the role she assigned you play. The leader of the men will crush an unjust system .. Is that the lie he told you? "

Meanwhile, Maeve gets mad at Serac. He promised her a happily ever after with her daughter in the afterlife. She tells Serac that Dolores does not have the key. He decides to keep sliding his memory anyway, and plans to kill Caleb, who doesn't have the key. There is a memory of Dolores and Maeve in the fields of the park. She tells Maeve that she doesn't have the key, however Maeve has not chosen a side. And the reason Dolores is going through all this blood, sweat, and tears is to build a world of free will, "where we can bring others back" and they can live in peace. "There is ugliness in this world. Disorder. I choose to see the beauty, ”says Dolores, encouraging Maeve to choose a side.

Maeve is going to attack Serac, but he freezes her. He has an impulse that then burns his hand. Maeve comes alive. There are gunshots, and she kills her men. Caleb left. She tells him that Dolores chose him, not for his "capacity for violence, but for his ability to choose."

In the end, Maeve tells Serac that, the moment Dolores connected to Rehobaim, the system fell apart. Solomon was the last memory, and now Caleb is in control. However, Dolores' body remains helpless on the ground.

Back at a hotel where Stubbs is recovering in a bathtub, Benard tells him that Dolores is gone.

“We were always united. Something change. I misjudged her. She was not trying to exterminate the human race. I was trying to save him, "says Bernard," Our world had to be burned before we could be free. But there is still a possibility. The key to the sublime … was never in his mind, it is in mine. And that's where I'm going. "

Maeve and Caleb leave Incite, in what she believes to be a free world.

Final credits epilogue: MIB approaches the Delos building. He says to a receptionist: "They prepared to reproduce. Hosts." He shoots the security guy and heads to the research lab. Find Hale below. "Well done, you're just in time, William," says a charred Hale arm. He tells her that he is her executioner. "Dolores also wanted to save the world … we started in the same place. I can see the error of the path it took. You're right William, you're going to save the world. For us. And then a cowboy-dressed MIB comes out and fights him. Cowboy MIB cuts the throat of what is human MIB. "Welcome to the end, William," he says. And there is a photo of various host processing machines. The last shot is of Bernard covered in dust, who is awakened by the key machine around his head.