Watch Jennifer Lopez give Shakira a booty jerking tutorial

its Hips do not lie.
This weekend, Jennifer Lopez He took to his Instagram to share some never-before-seen trial images of the Super bowl 2020 at the beginning of this year. In the videos, the "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot; singer shared, she could be seen rehearsing her part of the Super Bowl halftime show and in another video, she was seen giving Shakira A quick loot shake tutorial.
The "Jenny from the Block,quot; singer can be heard giving the "Waka Waka,quot; singer his best tips for shaking his booty perfectly. "I do it with my knees, I shake my knees," López explained to Shakira.
Then he jokingly says to Shakira, "My mother taught me that when I was 4 years old."
Lopez captioned her post, "I Can't Believe It's Been 3 Months Since the #SuperBowlLIV #HalftimeShow. A lot has happened since then, but I wanted to share a behind-the-scenes look at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @ Shakira."
As fans will remember, the two performed a legendary and epic halftime show in February.
From stunning fashion moments to subtle but powerful political statements, López with his epic pole dance number, Shakira's viral moment, and surprise performances by Bad bunny and J Balvin“This year's halftime show was one for the books.
Earlier today, López also shared some heartwarming and inspiring words on Instagram in light of the current coronavirus outbreak.
"Right now, when it's so easy to get discouraged and think about all the things that go wrong and what we don't have and don't know the answers … I get used to saying three things gratefully as soon as I open my eyes and then, for the That night, when I'm lying in bed, I list three good things out loud that happened that day, "she captioned her post, along with photos of the actress on what looks like a springboard. "It could be anything … and I try to change them so that they are not the same every day. Stay positive and safe. I love you and miss you all … together we will soon be."
To see Jennifer Lopez giving Shakira a booty shake tutorial, check out the Instagram video above.
