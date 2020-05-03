Watch Jennifer Lopez give Shakira a booty jerking tutorial

its Hips do not lie.

This weekend, Jennifer Lopez He took to his Instagram to share some never-before-seen trial images of the Super bowl 2020 at the beginning of this year. In the videos, the "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot; singer shared, she could be seen rehearsing her part of the Super Bowl halftime show and in another video, she was seen giving Shakira A quick loot shake tutorial.

The "Jenny from the Block,quot; singer can be heard giving the "Waka Waka,quot; singer his best tips for shaking his booty perfectly. "I do it with my knees, I shake my knees," López explained to Shakira.

Then he jokingly says to Shakira, "My mother taught me that when I was 4 years old."

Lopez captioned her post, "I Can't Believe It's Been 3 Months Since the #SuperBowlLIV #HalftimeShow. A lot has happened since then, but I wanted to share a behind-the-scenes look at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @ Shakira."