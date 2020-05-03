Ventura County Officials Praise Residents for Not Crowding Beaches – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Some beaches were open Saturday in Ventura County with some restrictions.

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the beaches in Orange County to be closed, with a backlash from protesters who want to see the state reopen.

Ventura County leaders called it a "soft close," which they say strikes a balance between safety and mental health.

"Really good reports all day today on all of our beaches," said Ventura County Executive Officer Mike Powers. "I am really proud of the Ventura County community. We knew there were a lot of eyes on us and they did very well."

County beach parking lots and restrooms remain closed.

Gatherings, beach accessories, and sunbathing are also prohibited.

"Active Recreation Only,quot; posters were put up to remind bathers to keep moving and avoid gathering in groups.

Officers were on the beach to monitor the activity and make sure people followed the guidelines.

“We appreciate the Governor's office for wanting to work with us. It was great. People need to get out. It's good for your health, it's good for your mental health, but they did it responsibly, "Powers said.

Ventura County leaders were prepared to close the beaches if the crowds grew too large on Saturday.

"The orders to stay home are very important, but people go crazy and it becomes more difficult as they go along. So we want people to stay engaged and have a sense of hope and optimism that we are making progress because we are making it, but we have to continue that physical detachment, "Powers said.