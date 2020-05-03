Venezuelan officials claim to have stopped an armed invasion

CARACAS – The Venezuelan government said security forces thwarted an armed raid on Sunday morning near the capital Caracas, killing eight men and capturing the remaining two.
Néstor Reverol, the interior minister, said that the group of "mercenary terrorists,quot; had come from Colombia by speedboat, with the intention of invading Venezuela and overthrowing the government, but that he was detained in the port of La Guaira, near Caracas. .
President Nicolás Maduro and his officials have denounced dozens of coups and assassination attempts in recent years as the economy has sunk further into the crisis and millions of Venezuelans have fled the country. Some of the claims proved to be true, while others were never independently verified.
The coup allegations are often based on real discontent among Venezuelan and military officials, but are almost always exaggerated to create a siege mentality among government supporters and to generate international sympathy, analysts say.
The vice president of Venezuela's ruling party, Diosdado Cabello, who, like Reverol, has been linked by the United States to a drug conspiracy, said the foiled plot on Sunday had been organized by Clíver Alcalá, a retired dissident Venezuelan general who recently delivered the United States Police to face drug charges.
Before being arrested, General Alcalá said in March from his exile in Colombia that he was organizing a military raid in neighboring Venezuela to overthrow Mr. Maduro. His plan was dismantled by Colombian authorities, he said.
Diosdado blamed the United States, Colombia and the international drug cartels, the government's habitual scapegoats for the deep economic difficulties facing Venezuela, for the most recent attack. He said that one of the detained men confessed to being an agent of the Drug Control Administration and that combat helmets with American flags were among the captured materiel.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in the past US officials have said that Maduro's accusations against the United States are attempts to divert responsibility for the country's deep internal problems.
Venezuela's struggling economy plummeted this year after the coronavirus pandemic, the collapse of oil prices and the tightening of US sanctions moderately reduced living conditions. Maduro responded to the crisis by returning to economic controls and printing more local currency, which sank local food production and unleashed a new episode of hyperinflation.