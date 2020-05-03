Vanessa Bryant's reactions to La La Anthony's sweet tribute to her daughter, Gianna

Like many celebrities, La La Anthony has decided to show true love and support for Vanessa Bryant, who celebrated and honored her daughter on what would have been her fourteenth birthday.

Gianna, who would have turned 14 on Friday, died along with her father, Kobe Bryant, in a helicopter accident in January. La La's son Kiyan posed with a bracelet to commemorate the late teenager.

the Power the actress wrote: "Happy birthday Gigi, ❤️❤️ we celebrate you today and every day!" Kiyan can't wait to get back on the court and play hard in your honor! We love you so much! ❤️🙏🏽 # PlayGigisWay #mambacita ".

Vanessa, who was touched by the gesture, reacted with "❤️❤️".

A fan said: "I love this beautiful smile and the moment captured: genuine joy, calm and open heart, the perfect combination in this crazy moment."

Kobe's widow paid tribute to her daughter with a sweet message saying, "Gianna loved wearing a red bow on all of her school photos. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi's birthday today, please consider wearing red , legend, an act of kindness, or show how you will play Gigi's way as she always gave everything she did and directed kindly. ❤️Use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay ❤️Thanks. 5-1-06 Mambacita (We are in the process of making this bracelet available for profit for our Mamba and Mambacita foundation. I'll update you with a post when we have them available for purchase). "

Another follower explained: "Beautiful Gigi❤️❤️ Happy birthday ❤️❤️ I will turn red for your beautiful spirit ❤️❤️ I don't know how everyone gets up in the morning, man."

This person stated, "Happy 14th birthday to my sweet baby Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss you. smile, your hugs and your laughs. I miss everything about you, Gigi. I love you so much !!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️ "

This sponsor stated: "No mother should have to feel this pain, and God bless her happy birthday Gigi, her love, passion and smile have inspired and have been touched by millions! 🙏🏾 😘"

A sixth comment read: “❤️❤️❤️ Rip baby girl. I can't imagine the pain of losing a child.

Happy heavenly birthday, sweet girl, bless your soul!

Vanessa has received a lot of love from fans and her famous friends.



