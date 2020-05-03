Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark trying a baby in quarantine?

Vanderpump Rules Stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark got engaged last summer and are currently planning a destination wedding in Rome, Italy, which will hopefully take place in October. But, with everything up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they may be able to skip the big wedding and go straight to baby grooming.

The couple is isolating themselves at their new home in Los Angeles, and in a new interview, Schroeder admitted that she and Clark have not been very careful during the lockdown and that a quarantined baby is a possibility.

"We have been reckless," said Schroeder We weekly this week. "Listen, I wouldn't be angry."

While Clark is on board with the idea of ​​becoming a father, the thought "still scares him,quot; because "he wouldn't even be able to go to the hospital if this is still happening at the time (the baby is born)," which he claims is " something to think about. "

Before Clark proposed in July 2019, Schroeder said she was already trying to get pregnant. the Next basic level The author revealed earlier this year that she decided before Clark proposed to take matters into her own hands. Schroeder explained that she was "seriously expecting,quot; to become pregnant because that is more important to her than getting married.

the Directly with Stassi The podcast host says she can't wait to be a mom. However, after Clark proposed marriage, Schroeder changed his mind and began to focus on being a girlfriend instead of having a baby.

"And then once I got engaged, I said, 'Well, I can't be pregnant at my wedding.' I have to be able to cope," Schroeder said, adding that she wants to drink "all the wine. Italian "at your reception while you can fit into your dress.

But now that their wedding plans are uncertain, the couple has thrown caution into the wind. No matter what happens first, the baby or the wedding, Schroeder and Clark will be happy either way and are on the "same page,quot; about starting a family.

A month before Beau Clark asked Stassi Schroeder to marry him, she said she felt she was finally in a place in her life where she could make her own decisions and forge her own path.

Schroeder knows that she wants to be a mother, and says that it is powerful for women to know that if that is something they want, they do not have to wait to get married.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



