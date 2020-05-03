Vanderpump Rules: Kristen Doute talks about her new man and revealed pregnancy rumors made her not want to eat

Kristen Doute is still in an intermittent toxic relationship with Brian Carter in the currently airing episodes of the Vanderpump Rules. In real time, Kristen has finally moved permanently.

She is dating Alex Manache. Doute's new boy is unlike any of his exes.

According to recent reports, Alex is mature, financially stable, and ready for a serious relationship. A recent report indicated that he was even ready to start a family.

This led to speculation that the reality star might already have been waiting after an unflattering photo of her went viral. However, it was clear that she only had her jacket tucked into her pants.

The rumors about the pregnancy even warranted a response from Kristen, who was candid about how speculation made her feel.

‘It made me cry, it really hurt my feelings and I thought it was really invasive for someone to be out of my house to find me at my worst angle. Because I'm sure the paparazzi took around 70 million photos and I used the one he thought he could sell … He really rubbed me the wrong way. I was really upset yesterday. I cried a lot, it got into my head, I didn't want to eat, so I'm just fucking all this, "she explained to Life and Style magazine.

Going back to her new boyfriend, she also revealed how they started dating.

‘Then at some point, I won't say when, eventually when (and) if we exercise or if we don't, I will eventually talk about him (it) a little more publicly, but yeah. It was just someone he had been friends with and it was like a drunken night and he said to me, "Hey, we've been friends and you're hot." We should probably kiss. "And so we did and started dating because we were both single."

It's great to see that Kristen has moved into what appears to be a healthy relationship.



