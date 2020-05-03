Vacaville's challenging barber becomes symbol of resistance to staying home – Up News Info San Francisco

VACAVILLE (Up News Info SF) – A defiant barber in Vacaville is becoming the voice of the shelter resistance on-site and sparks controversy.

He's opening his business before the governor says it's okay. It has been making national headlines on CNN and Fox News, garnering supportive and visceral messages of hate on social media.

The former CHP official says he has faith in leaders who are trying to open up the economy, but that he has to fight to make ends meet.

Juan Desmarais is a single father who has a son and two daughters.

"I work hard," Desmarais told KPIX 5. "I knew I shouldn't be asking for a PPP loan."

Barbería de Primo received a cease and desist letter when it opened its doors on Friday, but nothing on Saturday.

"It has been incredible," Desmarais said. "We are completely reserved. Many people have wanted haircuts."

He is a hero or a villain on social media.

This guy from Juan Desmarais who is defying Cali orders to keep his barber shop open thinks he is some kind of hero. His argument based on eugenics is unpleasant and very common. Amazing how many people could care less about the health and well-being of the most vulnerable people than they do. – Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) April 30, 2020

"His eugenics-based argument is unpleasant and all too common," Jo Kaur said on Twitter. "Amazing how many people could care less about the health and well-being of the most vulnerable people than they do."

"I have worked on the streets of Oakland and Richmond. I have dealt with a much more terrifying guy than the keyboard warriors," Desmarais said.

It is also receiving support.

"I am very aware that the virus is a very scary thing. 45 days have passed. It is a seizure of power. It is based on fear," Desmarais said.

A recent Berkeley IGS survey that surveyed more than 8,000 Bay Area residents shows that 69% are concerned about the health effects of ending the shelter on-site too soon, while 30% were more concerned about the economic effects if the shelter in place ends too late.

"Know that I am eager to answer your call and address your anxiety. It is not lost on me," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

"I would like to tell Governor Newsom that he has had 45 days to fix things," said Desmarais. "It is time to open our state and the economy,quot;

The former CHP officer says 4 of his employees have now returned to work. He says he still has faith in leaders trying to open up the economy while challenging the order to stay home.

“Everyone in this country is essential and deserves a platform to live and pursue happiness. It's in the Constitution, "said Desmarais.

The owner says he could eventually open all three of his hair salons in Vacaville. Primo's Barber Shop has seen an estimated 200 customers in the past two days.