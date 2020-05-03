University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum – Up News Info

Families are finding the perfect way to get out and move while distancing themselves socially.

The University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum opened Friday. The 1,200-acre parcel in Chaska is filled with professionally maintained gardens, rare plant collections, and accessible trails.

Right now, the focus is on the three-mile journey across the space where people can see spring blossoms from their cars.

The Landscape Arboretum is open daily from 9 a.m. at 4 p.m.

They are $ 15 per car.

