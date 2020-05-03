UK Film4 and Industry Deputy Director Stalwart was 62 – Up News Info

Sue Bruce-Smith, Deputy Director of Film4 and a much-loved figure in UK business, died at 62 after a battle with cancer.

She was diagnosed two years ago and had been receiving treatment at her home in Dublin with the support of her family; passed away on Saturday morning.

Bruce-Smith began his career in 1985 at British distributor and producer Palace Pictures, a key incubator for the local industry, working on titles including Absolute beginners, the company of wolves and scandal. In 1989 he moved to the BFI, sending four years before joining BBC Films.

In 1997 he began a 20-year affiliation with Film4, initially leading the sales team on a roster that featured East is East and Sexy beast. After moving to Dublin in 2001, she joined independent production company LittleBird, before rejoining the relaunched Film4 in 2004 under Tessa Ross as Director of Business Development, working on a roster that included Slumdog Millionaire, Hunger, Iron Lady, The Selfish Giant, In Bruges, & # 39; 71, Room and Carol. She recently held the position of Deputy Director at the UK funder, working with Director Daniel Battsek.

Bruce-Smith was also a board member of Protagonist Pictures and The Dublin International Film Festival.

She was honored with a BAFTA celebration in 2019. Bruce-Smith presented her with the award and said, "Don't be afraid to embark on something new. Dive into work, ask lots of questions, and be sure to work with people who inspire you and give their best of you ".

Today, Film4 director Daniel Battsek paid the following tribute to Bruce-Smith.

Dear friends,

It is with the greatest sadness that I write to inform you of the death of our dear friend and colleague Sue Bruce-Smith.

As most of you may know, Sue was diagnosed with cancer almost two years ago, and has been receiving treatment for that at her home in Dublin with the support of her family. She passed away yesterday morning.

Sue spent two decades of her career at Film4. She first joined the organization in 1997, after spending time in the production division of BFI, BBC Worldwide, and Palace Pictures, where I first met her.

In 2001 he moved with his family to Dublin, where he has lived ever since, and joined independent producer Little Bird. But Tessa Ross attracted her to Film4 in 2004 and has remained here ever since.

Most recently, she held the title of Deputy Director of Film4, a role I asked her to take on shortly after taking the lead, in recognition of her tremendous contribution to the organization, the British independent film industry, and an entire generation. from British filmmakers who benefited from his wisdom, experience and kindness.

Sue's knowledge and skills spanned finance, production, marketing, distribution, and sales. His reputation was second to none and was a key element of Film4's relationships with our partners and stakeholders, playing an integral role in many of our most successful and iconic films.

Sue was the epitome of Palace's "do it or don't do it" mentality, and although she expanded her repertoire and developed her business knowledge throughout her career, her attributes were that she was adept, cunning, reasonable, a great negotiator. and a very warm and real human being.

Last year, BAFTA celebrated Sue's career with a special Tribute event to reflect on her outstanding contribution to the industry, in which a wide range of filmmakers she had helped demonstrated their love and respect for her. Accepting his award, he talked about the things that kept him interested throughout his career: he loved independent cinema; he loved working in the public service and the opportunity it gave him to take risks, do a job that was socially relevant, and expand the pool of film talents; But above all, he loved the collaborative process of making and releasing movies, feeding on the collective spirit and effort required, and the camaraderie created.

Sue inspired everyone who worked alongside her and for her. She was simply the best ally to have around your corner, personally and professionally. Words can't really express how much I'll miss her.

Our thoughts go out to her family, who will perform a small private service for her in Dublin.

In due course, I will be in touch with Film4's plans to commemorate Sue.

Best wishes,

Daniel Battsek