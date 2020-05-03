Image: Getty Image: Getty

Before today, if you had asked me what a murder hornet was, I probably would have He suggested that was the title of Some kind of Sharknado cleave movie about massive hornets destroying ravaging the world and trying to tithe entire populations. That, or I would have guessed you were trying to attack a conversation about one of my favorite Kirsten Dunst Movies, Jumanjiand particularly heartbreaking scene in it.

Unfortunately, it appears that the above assumption does not involve Kirsten Dunst. is the one that is correct, at least partially. While mhornet not the title of a campy Science fiction movie about giant hornets wreaking havoc all over the balloon is the colloquial name given to the Asian giant hornets, which Have made your way to North America for the first time and in fact they are causing havoc.

A history in The New York Times reports that a beekeeper in Washington state woke up last November to find "a lot of dead members of the colony in front of a hive and more butchery inside: thousands and thousands of bees with their heads torn off their bodies and without signs of guilt. "The culprit, they would soon come to believe, was the hornet of the murder, after two were first discovered in the United States, not far from the scene of the crime.

To be honest, mhornets wasp sound metal like shit and they are almost inspiring in his approach of not taking prisoners to the hive domination. However, what is even more metal, is how the bees have joined in Japan forces to kick ass hornets' assassins when under attack.

In a follow-up history, The times reports that when under attack by murderous hornets, honey bees in Japan will swarm the hornet and use the friction created by hundreds of their tiny little bodies to heat the hornet in the core of the giant bee ball forming at more than 115 degrees, a temperature that bees can survive, but hornets cannot. Reminds me of the final battle scene from 2005 Fantastic four, you know, without Jessica Alba and Chris Evans.

Honestly, I wish the killer hornets literally chose any other target than the bees that famously haven't been doing that great lately. To borrow a phrase from Up News Info writer Joan Summers, to borrow a phrase from Instagram commentator Demi Lovato, STAY AWAY FROM HER! GET A JOB!

While I would normally be totally to celebrate the rise of a supreme insect lord who seems capable of overthrowing our human lords (the killer wasps are responsible for at least fifty deaths a year in Japan), I really draw the line on the bees.