UCLA student reports sexual assault outside the off-campus apartment – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man is accused of sexually assaulting a student at the University of California, Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with blonde hair, facial hair, approximately 6 feet tall, and a gray hoodie.

The incident occurred around 5:20 pm. Saturday, 800 blocks from Levering Avenue.

Police said the suspect approached the student near the entrance to her off-campus apartment and grabbed her buttocks.

No injuries were reported and no vehicles were seen, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect should call the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-1491.

