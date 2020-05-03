Uber plans to require its drivers and passengers in the US. USA They wear facial covers

Uber plans to implement a new policy in the coming weeks that requires drivers and passengers in the US. USA And in other countries, wear face masks or covers, a company spokesperson confirmed Sunday. As first reported by CNN Business, The transport company is also developing technology to detect if its drivers wear face covers before beginning to accept passenger trips.

In a statement emailed to The edgeThe spokesman said Uber is sending safety supplies to its drivers by providing "essential trips,quot; and encouraging passengers to stay home if they can.

"As countries reopen, Uber focuses on security and proceeds with caution," the spokesperson said. “Our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play. We will communicate updates directly to users when they are ready, but in the meantime, we continue to urge all drivers and drivers to wear face masks or covers when using Uber. "

Uber already requires drivers to take occasional selfies as part of its Real-Time ID Verification feature, which it unveiled in 2016. Compare the selfie photo with what the company has on file to make sure they match.

Widespread orders to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic have strongly affected Uber's transportation segment. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told investors in a call in March that he has seen a decline in gross bookings in most major cities where it operates by up to 70 percent. An increase in its Uber Eats food delivery business has not offset losses on the transportation side.

Information It reported late last month that Uber is considering layoffs of up to 20 percent of employees, but the company has not commented on whether the layoffs are imminent.