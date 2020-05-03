Trump apparently agrees with a black supporter who claims to have done more for blacks than any other president.

Donald Trump is not shy about promoting his achievements, but there is one thing he is getting credit for that makes people on social media say "wait a minute."

One of Trump's black supporters boldly asserted that he has done more for "blacks,quot; than any other president, and Trump appears to agree with the sentiment.

While responding to several tweets over the weekend, Trump surely did not miss it.

"Trump has done more for blacks than all other presidents combined! Are we together? "Trump supporter David Kyalo Musyoka tweeted.

"So true, although Honest Abe wasn't bad. Thanks!" Trump replied, referring to Abraham Lincoln, the sixteenth president of the United States who was responsible for the abolition of slavery.

Now in February, retired NFL player Jack Brewer was seen on video calling Trump "the first black president,quot; during a roundtable discussion with other black leaders in the White House.

"I have to say this because it's Black History Month. Man, you're the first black president," Brewer told Trump as the rest of the room cheered before they gathered around Trump and prayed with him.

As expected, people on social media gathered Brewer for his shocking comments, but Brewer made it clear he was not backing down.

Brewer responded to criticism by tweeting: "Being,quot; African American "is determined by your lineage … being,quot; black "is determined by your willingness to serve and defend BLACK PEOPLE!"

You can watch the Brewer video below by swiping:

We also previously reported that the Trump campaign targets the vote for black men. You can read about it here.

Regardless of what people believe, this is certainly shaping up to be another interesting presidential election. We will keep you informed about the latest.

