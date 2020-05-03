"Trolls World Tour,quot; broadcast causes a gap between movie theaters and movie studios – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the new movie "Trolls: World Tour,quot; now available for broadcast, theaters are battling film studios.

"Traditionally, they have three months to show movies in theaters and then they share the revenue there with the studios," said Hollywood Reporter's international business editor Georg Szalai. "The concern with theaters is that they will be cut especially in the digital age, where people are getting used to seeing things at home on the couch."

Theaters were forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, many studios released new movies, such as "Trolls," on demand, with higher earnings than expected.

"What really upset movie operators was that Universal touted its success, saying, hey, we brought in $ 100 million in the first three weeks, which is better than people expected," Szalai said.

NBCUniversal says that while theaters will continue to be the studio's first choice, they are considering releasing more movies directly to viewers' homes.

This week AMC responded, saying they would stop playing all of Universal's current and future movies in their theaters unless the two reach an agreement.

"I think everyone saw this as a sign that this is a viable option, but they will and will choose movies," Szalai said. "Maybe the movies that would get this type of release would be movies that don't see too much foot traffic, movies that aren't getting much attention before they are released."

Other changes Szalai hopes will be made in theaters once they can return to normal operation include more sanitation, physical distance, and possible airport-level controls.