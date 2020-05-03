Toya Johnson's video with Baby Reign Rushing being mad at his dad Robert Rushing makes fan day

Toya Johnson shared a video on her social media account in which her baby, Reign Rushing, gets mad at her father, Robert Rushing. See the reason below in the clip Toya shared on her social media account.

"We had to do the #fruitsnackchallenge with @reign_beaux … I was so mad at Dad." Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: Amo I love Reign, honey, she is a journey! The baby was angry! T, I'm screaming! "And another follower posted this message:" She said, "You have 3 more seconds to play with me like this."

Shamea Morton skipped the comments and said, "Toya, what are you going to do with her?" She has such a great personality "I love it!"

Another commenter wrote, "And if she had, he wouldn't have done a damn thing hahaha," and someone else said, "OMG! It was all Huffin & # 39; and Puffin & # 39; took me out of! Reign Play Too Much! "

Another commenter posted this message: ‘Tooo cute lol. These are all of us back and forth with the refrigerator during quarantine, "and someone else said," I felt "ughhhh,quot; in my soul 😂. She was like "bruh, this can't be life right now,quot; ‘

A follower wrote: ‘Haha, she looked like Toya when she huffed and huffed! # The cutest! & # 39;

Someone else said, "Omg … I was about to have a nervous breakdown after 5 seconds of waiting," and a follower wrote, "She heard even though she was angry! She would have knocked down the table @ pink_pineapples82 too cute hahaha ".

Another commenter posted this: "Reigny as if we were already on 'crown lock' and now Daddy tells me not to touch my fruit sandwich, this can't be life."

Reigny made headlines the other day when Toya shared some new photos of her daughter, Reign, and said she is honoring the late Gianna Bryant's birthday.

Ad

Gianna passed away along with her father, Kobe Bryant earlier this year.



Post views:

0 0