Tom Hanks surprises a graduating class with an inspiring video message

Tom Hanks it remains a national treasure.
The 63-year-old actor is spreading positivity and encouragement to college graduates who were unable to have a ceremony in person due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
considering the Forrest Gump alum has personally experienced the COVID-19 outbreak, after he and Rita Wilson Positive in March, it makes sense that it brings hope to young people.
On Saturday, Hanks stunned 2020 graduates of Wright State University with an epic virtual video message.
"I am here to congratulate the elect," the Oscar winner began his 5-minute video. "And I call them the elect because they have been chosen in many ways."
"You are chosen because of an unimaginable fate when your adventures began at Wright State," Hanks continued with his heartfelt message. "You started in ancient times, in a world before the Great Pandemic of 2020. You will talk about those previous years in your life in that way."
He went on to explain that people will remember this time as "before,quot; COVID-19 ", in the same way that other generations tell the time like 'that was before the war' or 'that was before Internet & # 39; or & # 39; that was before Beyoncé""
"The word 'before' is going to weigh heavily on you," he added.
"You have gone from student to graduate with more of what is expected of you than just being an American," he said. "You must be responsible Americans. You must be good Americans. Good Americans who have made sacrifices that have saved lives."
"You will be enlightened in ways your title never promised," Hanks continued. "You will have overcome a time of great sacrifice and great need. No one will be more prepared to resume our normality than you, our chosen ones."
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
The actor's words of encouragement for college graduates come less than a week after he revealed that he and Rita donated their plasma. The couple has since recovered from COVID-19 and is doing everything they can to help.
"Here's the plasma bag from last week," the actor shared on Instagram, along with a photo of his donation. "What a bag! After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx."
The actress also shared a photo of herself giving blood.
"A photo of taking the antibody test for plasma donation preparation. Thank you, Dr. Anne Rimoin of UCLA, for the study you are working on to help patients recover from COVID-19," Rita expressed.
That same week, Hanks explained during an interview with the NPR podcast. Wait wait … don't tell me!, that he and his wife "discovered that we carry the antibodies."
"Now we will give it to the places they hope to work in what I would like to call Hank-ccine," he said.
%MINIFYHTML382af3d5509800a11b0c64a77b6db35114%%MINIFYHTML382af3d5509800a11b0c64a77b6db35115%