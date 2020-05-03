Tom Hanks surprises a graduating class with an inspiring video message

Tom Hanks it remains a national treasure.

The 63-year-old actor is spreading positivity and encouragement to college graduates who were unable to have a ceremony in person due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

considering the Forrest Gump alum has personally experienced the COVID-19 outbreak, after he and Rita Wilson Positive in March, it makes sense that it brings hope to young people.

On Saturday, Hanks stunned 2020 graduates of Wright State University with an epic virtual video message.

"I am here to congratulate the elect," the Oscar winner began his 5-minute video. "And I call them the elect because they have been chosen in many ways."

"You are chosen because of an unimaginable fate when your adventures began at Wright State," Hanks continued with his heartfelt message. "You started in ancient times, in a world before the Great Pandemic of 2020. You will talk about those previous years in your life in that way."