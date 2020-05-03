Tom Hanks delivers a graduation speech at Wright State University – Up News Info

The graduation class at the Department of Theater, Dance and Film at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio received a virtual start speech from Tom Hanks on Saturday.

The Oscar-winning actor, who recovered from the coronavirus along with his wife Rita Wilson, delivered the speech via Facebook and spoke of the pandemic, the blockade and how it affected his graduation, telling older adults that they are "the chosen ones "

"I am here to congratulate you," he said. "Congratulations to the elect … and I call them" the elect "because they have been chosen in many ways. First, for the temperament and discipline you have lived for, for the creative fires within you, and for the onslaught. hallmarks of your wishes. "

He continued: There is something about you, all of you, in your education and your background and your conscious memories and your ongoing mysteries, something that has led you to complete your courses and meet the selected challenges in the rubicon of your time there, your studies. at Wright State You were successful thanks to the help and love of others in your life, no doubt. But it has been successful mainly because you, and only you, chose to do it. You are the chosen ones.

He went on to say how the class will reflect on "the Great Pandemic of 2020" and how they will drop out of school during "The Great Restart."

"You will have overcome the moment of great sacrifice and great need," he added. "And no one will be more prepared for the task of restarting our measure of normality than you … the chosen ones."

Hanks ended by noting that the future is unclear, but that he is certain of one thing. "We will not be disappointed," he told the graduates.

Watch the full speech below.