Tiny Harris reveals the reason why she and her husband T.I. I don't see daughter Deyjah Harris in a new video: The situation seems bleak

Tiny Harris decided to speak frankly in her most recent interview about the status of her relationship with T.I.'s daughter, Deyjah Harris, and it looks bleak.

T.I. and his wife Tiny are aware that things went south after the rapper decided to humiliate his teenage daughter by talking about her virginity.

Tiny has revealed that the family doesn't see much of Deyjah due to the self-quarantine and social distancing rules that have been implemented due to the coronavirus.

In an interview with ETTiny explained, "We haven't been able to see her because she's been quarantined. We've really seen all the kids, but (we've only seen her) once or twice."

She also spoke to Fox about the situation, saying, "I really don't like my kids breaking up, but I know they have to grow up and become their own individuals. I have to get out of the way. But I love having my kids with me. I love having them all under one roof, but I understand that time is up. But they come to visit me all the time … It's a work in progress, but I have my little ones here to keep me busy. "

See this post on Instagram Although it took forever, the mental health video was finally uploaded to YouTube. No matter what challenges you face, no matter where you are in your recovery, no matter how flawed you are, there is nothing that needs to be added or taken away from who you are as a person. you can be happy and prosperous in all aspects of your life and STILL fight. mental illness does not discriminate you will never be the exception to recovery, so remember to treat yourself with love. eventually each experience will take you exactly where you are meant to be and it will all make sense. We are going to get through this again, I don't have all the answers, I am simply here to illuminate wherever there is darkness and connect with all of you. you're never alone. it's okay if your strength looks different this season. I hope that you all learn to embrace all that comes with you and your being, but above all, as much as some of you say that I inspire you, I hope that your own life inspires you. Thank you very much to anyone who has shown me love and support, it is more than appreciated. Enjoy 🧚🏼‍♀️. the link is in my biography A post shared by Deyjah Harris✨ (@princess_of_da_south) on March 26, 2020 at 2:34 p.m. PDT

The Xscape singer went on to say, "I'm not going to say too much, but I think for T … he tried to stay off social media as much as possible because of what everyone was saying." And all those people did not know the full story. You just can't power those people because they don't really know you. They don't know enough about me to take what they say seriously. It is not your fault, but I will not think about it. I'm not going to let the day bother me. "

The reality TV star concluded, "The only thing that really matters here is how (her daughter) Deyjah feels, how she's dealing, how we can get through this with her." That is the only major problem in this situation, not what everyone thinks or how they perceive it. Never mind. It is not your home, and it is not affecting your home. We just want to focus on our home and make sure she is doing great. "

Ad

Will T.I. Have you ever been able to repair your relationship with your daughter?



Post views:

0 0