Tiffany Haddish and Common still quarantined together after a virtual date – watch her live IG session crash!

The actress and comedian confirmed that she and Common are still quarantined together after the dating rumors. In fact, Tiffany Haddish and Common have expressed interest in each other and have even been on a virtual date, but they still claim to be just friends right now.

Still, their bonded self-isolation is another story and was evident during one of Tiffany's live Instagram sessions when the rapper appeared, wearing a protective mask and gloves.

Of course, this is not a big surprise as they revealed on April 9 that they were both quarantined at their home.

However, that was before their virtual date, so fans thought maybe something had changed between them after deciding to try romance.

Well, somehow it has! Now he's apparently the one crashing into his house!

The comedian was live with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union a couple of days ago and the two of them were really doing everything they could to get her to talk about Common and her condition.

But Tiffany kept her mouth shut on that, joking that Dwayne and Gabrielle could produce a movie for her and Common to star in!

However, towards the end of the live broadcast, the rapper suddenly announced, "We will continue to talk about that other tea a little later."

Then, just seconds away, he appeared behind Tiffany wearing a black and pink air mask and black gloves.

"Do you know who it is?" Tiffany asked.

‘Woah-hoah! That's common, "Gabrielle said to her husband, who got scared, screaming," Are we about to cut ourselves and brought the motherf ** king tea?!? "

The comedian and actress remained silent and instead just smiled as she looked at the camera at the rapper by the kitchen sink before the live session finally ended! What a joke!



