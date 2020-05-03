This is what can open on Monday

The next stage of reopening under Colorado's "safer at home,quot; coronavirus protocols is slated for Monday, when offices in much of the state will be able to bring employees back under strict limitations.

According to Gov. Jared Polis' directives that went into effect on April 27, replacing his state order to stay home, offices can reopen with in-person staff capacity reduced by 50% as of Monday. Child care facilities can also be expanded or reopened if they follow best practices.

The relaxed measures do not apply to counties where home stay restrictions have been extended through May 8: Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Gilpin, and Jefferson.

The state recommends that anyone returning to a workplace keep 6 feet between themselves and others at all times; take breaks to wash hands or use hand sanitizer; wMasks and gloves for the ears; and stay home if sick. Employers are asked to frequently clean all high contact areas, perform and record daily temperature checks, monitor symptoms on employees, and consider phased or altered changes to reduce the number of employees on site at the same time.

Companies are encouraged to allow employees to continue remote work, if possible.

Monday's changes follow two relaxation measures that took effect over the past week as part of the new "safer at home,quot; protocols. On April 27, curbside pickup at retail outlets and real estate displays was allowed, and on Friday, stores were allowed to allow customers within their walls if they follow the guidelines for social distancing and cleanliness.

Also on Friday, personal services such as beauty salons, dog grooming, and tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen. The "home security,quot; measures are in effect until May 26, although that could change depending on how COVID-19 tracks Colorado's case load.

Much remains closed under "safer at home,quot; state rules, including restaurants, cafes, bars, breweries, tasting rooms, cigar bars, gyms, yoga and fitness studios, bowling alleys, playgrounds, libraries, cinemas, and lounges of concerts, concert halls. , museums and casinos. Polis also extended the downhill ski closure on Friday.