These comedians set world record with Virtual Pub Quiz

Greedy arms

Russell Howard and Nish Kumar have set a new Guinness World Record for most people who visit a virtual pub while testing for coronavirus relief efforts.

A group of British comedians has set a new Guinness World Record for most people who visit a virtual pub after organizing a quirky test to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Russell Howard and Nish kumar header "The Big Comedy Pub Quiz"In & # 39; The Covid Arms & # 39; on Friday night, May 1, 2020, and 6,215 curious comedy fans tuned in.

The comics raised over $ 40,000 for the National Emergencies Trust and the owners and pubs that sold & # 39; front row tickets & # 39; your regular customers.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean, who organized the fundraiser says: "I am elated to have been a part of making a Guinness World Records title. As a child, I was obsessed with the book and had my heart set on being there … This just shows how much dedicated people are to pubs and to laugh at hard times! "