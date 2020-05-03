The world's ugliest dog contest was canceled; Vacaville Barber takes a challenging position against staying home – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Antioch woman who served in World War II receives surprise from Rolling Thunder on her 100th birthday

ANTIOCH – The coronavirus has been ruining many parties these days, but Teresa Conley's 100th birthday celebration was not one of them. For her centenary, Teresa thought she would have a quiet brunch with her daughter and son-in-law at her home in Antioch. ” In fact, I was about to take a nap and my daughter said, 'You can't, there is something going to happen outside,' Conley told KPIX. It was then that his normally quiet life became a little stronger as an honor guard for firefighters, police, and veterans on Harley Davidson motorcycles passing by outside. Conley served in World War II, primarily at Alameda, and rose to the rank of chief petty officer in the Navy. That is what your family knows about your service. read more

Oakland Principal Raises Funds to Help Families of Schools Affected by COVID-19

OAKLAND – The principal of an East Bay school is doing what he can to help students whose parents have tested positive for COVID-19. Juan Vaca is the principal of Global Family Elementary in Oakland, a bilingual Title I school where many of the families live below the poverty line. The pandemic has left many of them without work or income. Now three parents are sick: a mother and father in one family and the father of another family. read more

Coronavirus steals the spotlight from the world's ugliest dogs

PETALUMA: Call it the opposite pole on the global dog spectrum of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, but annually the Sonoma-Marin Fair has highlighted dogs that only their owners can love. There is no better of breed, real jogging on stage or litany of a pedigree. The fair has given a brief focus to what it calls the ugliest dogs on the planet. But this year, the coronavirus has turned off that focus. Sonoma-Marin Fair CEO Allison Keaney has announced that the fair, scheduled for the last week of June, has been canceled for fear of spreading the coronavirus. read more

Vacaville's challenging barber becomes symbol of endurance at home

VACAVILLE: A defiant barber in Vacaville is becoming the voice of the shelter's resistance on-site and is generating controversy. He's opening his business before the governor says it's okay. It has been making national headlines on CNN and Fox News, garnering supportive and visceral messages of hate on social media. The former CHP official says he has faith in leaders who are trying to open up the economy, but that he has to fight to make ends meet. Juan Desmarais is a single father who has a son and two daughters. read more

San Francisco hotels struggle during COVID-19 shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO – Tourism is San Francisco's largest industry, according to the San Francisco Travel Association. But with 70 of the 215 hotels in the city temporarily closed under the shelter-in-place order, won't it be business as usual when they reopen? The Handlery Union Square Hotel has survived many crises, including earthquakes, the collapse of the mortgage industry, and The Great Recession. But it was the pandemic that forced the family business to suspend operations. "It has been an extremely challenging time, something I have never seen before," said President and CEO Jon Handlery. "I've been in business all my life." read more

Santa Cruz residents adjust to new daily beach closure hours

SANTA CRUZ – A week and a half after the reopening of Santa Cruz County beaches, they are now under new restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Starting Saturday, the beaches are only open before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m. And it's a deal that many locals aren't excited about. "You know, I miss the beach," a local beach wannabe named Allie told KPIX. "I really feel that if people act in accordance with social distancing and stay away from each other, I don't see the point of getting away from the beaches." read more

The Barrel Room in San Francisco "was left hanging to dry,quot; without the help of the federal government

SAN FRANCISCO – The Barrel Room in the San Francisco Financial District says it was on its way to having its best year until the coronavirus pandemic arrives. Now owner Sarah Trubnick says if government assistance doesn't come this month, she will be forced to close her doors after 9 successful years in business. "I feel like we're hanging out to dry," Trubnick said. "We employ 10 percent of the workforce as the restaurant industry here in San Francisco, we operate at low margins." read more

Protesters rent stage caravans on the streets of San José

SAN JOSE – As part of the May Day celebration, protesters drove a caravan of vehicles across San José to advocate for international workers' rights and ask local lawmakers to enact rent cancellations during the coronavirus economic emergency . Starting from the east side of town at Eastridge Mall, the caravan traveled through Alum Rock, downtown San Jose, and La Alameda. "Today is the first of the month and a lot of people's rents are due, and they won't be able to pay that rent," said Rich G., an organizer who asked to retain his last name, at Eastridge Mall before the caravan took off on Friday for the afternoon. "We want to be able to raise international workers, workers here, and show people that tenants 'rights are workers' rights." read more

Travelers who are required to use facial coatings at Mineta San José International Airport

SAN JOSE – All members of the public and staff are to wear face covers inside buildings at Mineta San José International Airport beginning Monday, authorities announced. Similar measures already exist in San Francisco and Oakland. Acceptable coatings include a scarf or kerchief; a neck gaiter; a homemade cover made with a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or towel in place with rubber bands or other bras; or a non-medical grade mask. read more

Angel Island's Gallery of Historic Chinese Poetry Goes Virtual

SHARK – The Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation opened the first exhibition on Friday in its virtual gallery, a celebration of Chinese poetry carved into the walls of the immigration station's detention barracks. The exhibition, titled “Voices of Resilience,” features 22 of the more than 200 Chinese poems found on the walls of the installation in 1970. It also includes 33 contemporary poems presented online by members of the public. The foundation's operations manager Russell Nauman and executive director Edward Tepporn curated the exhibit. read more