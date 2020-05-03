The Witcher: Two Hollywood Stars "Turned Down the Role of Vesemir" in Season 2

Actors who were originally wanted for the role of Vesemir in The Wizard have been revealed

There was a lot of speculation about who would play the character in the second season of the hit Netflix show, and in February, it was announced that Killing Eva the star Kim Bodnia would be the one to bring him to life.

However, revived reports have suggested that Bodnia was not the first option.

Casting directors are suggested to have their eyes on Hollywood stars Michael Keaton and Mads Mikkelsen, who are both said to have missed the opportunity.

The beloved character Vesemir serves as a friend and mentor to the main character of the fantasy show, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill).





Bodnia's casting was met with audience approval of the show, which first launched in December 2019.

game of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane, also joined the cast for the second season before production came to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently announced that the new season will introduce a major change to the timeline following criticism from fans.

Hissrich explained the decision on a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) last month, saying: "The narrative structure was established so that we could tell Geralt's short stories (the foundation of everything Sorcerer world, in my opinion), while Ciri and Yennefer could also be part of the action.

The Wizard, based on source material written by Andrzej Sapkowski, follows a monster hunter in a world known as The Continent

The show is expected to return to Netflix in 2021.